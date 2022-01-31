A Chicago man convicted of a 2003 murder has been granted a new trial, years after his twin brother stepped forward and confessed to the crime.
Kevin Dugar was granted bond and assigned to a residential transition facility on Tuesday. Cook County authorities must decide whether to put him on trial again or drop charges.
“This case is in a very different situation than it was 20 years ago,” said attorney Ron Safer, who hopes the case is dropped. “Everybody knows much more about it.”
In 2013, a decade after the homicide, Dugar’s identical twin, Karl Smith, wrote a letter, saying that he was the one who fired into a group of people, killing one and injuring another.
Smith is serving decades in prison for other crimes.
A judge in 2018 said that Smith was not credible and refused to throw out Dugar’s conviction and 54-year prison sentence.
Prosecutors said Smith had nothing to lose by speaking up for his brother.
The Illinois Court of Appeals last year overturned that decision, an opinion that led to Dugar’s eventual release.
The brothers dressed alike until eighth grade and had impersonated each other for years, the Chicago Tribune reported in 2018 when they both appeared in court.
Dugar long maintained his innocence and had turned down a plea deal that would have carried an 11-year prison sentence, far short of his subsequent 54-year term.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
Tania Sibree late last year quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the territory’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds — possibly thousands — of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the territory’s standing as one of the world’s financial hubs. “The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong,
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported