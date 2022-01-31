N Ireland still waiting for ‘Bloody Sunday’ justice

The Northern Irish city of Londonderry was yesterday to commemorate one of the darkest days in modern UK history, when 50 years ago, British troops opened fire without provocation on civil rights protesters.

The anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” comes with Northern Ireland’s fragile peace destabilized by Brexit, and with families of the victims despondent over whether the soldiers involved will ever face trial.

Charlie Nash saw his 19-year-old cousin William Nash killed by one of more than 100 high-velocity rounds fired by members of the British Parachute Regiment on Jan. 30, 1972.

“We thought there might be rioting, but nothing, nothing like what happened. We thought at first they were rubber bullets,” Nash, now 73, said.

“But then we saw Hugh Gilmour [one of six 17-year-old victims] lying dead. We couldn’t take it in. Everyone was running,” he said.

“It’s important for the rest of the world to see what they done to us that day,” he added. “But will we ever see justice? Never, especially not from [British Prime Minister] Boris Johnson.”

Johnson last week called Bloody Sunday a “tragic day in our history,” but his government is pushing legislation that critics say amounts to an amnesty for all killings during Northern Ireland’s three decades of sectarian unrest, including by security forces.

Thirteen protesters died on Bloody Sunday, when the paratroopers opened fire through narrow streets and across open wasteland.

Some of the victims were shot in the back, or while on the ground or waving white handkerchiefs.

At the entrance to the city’s Catholic Bogside area stands a wall that normally proclaims in large writing: “You are now entering Free Derry.”

Over the weekend, as relatives of the victims prepared to retrace the 1972 civil rights march, the mural read: “There is no British justice.”

After an initial government report largely exonerated the paratroopers and authorities, a landmark 12-year inquiry running to 5,000 pages found in 2010 that the victims were unarmed and posed no threat, and that the soldiers’ commander on the ground contravened his orders.

“We in the inquiry came to the conclusion that the shootings were unjustified and unjustifiable,” its chairman Mark Saville, a former judge and member of the British House of Lords, told BBC radio on Saturday.

“And I do understand, people feel that in those circumstances justice has yet to be done,” he said, while expressing concern that with the surviving soldiers now elderly, the government should have launched any prosecution “a very long time ago.”