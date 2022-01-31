Thousands of protesters on Saturday gathered in Canada’s capital to protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.
Some parked on the grounds of the National War Memorial and danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, others carried signs and flags with swastikas, and some used the statue of Canadian hero Terry Fox to display an anti-vaccine statement, sparking widespread condemnation.
“I am sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this. Those involved should hang their heads in shame,” Canadian Defence Staff Chief General Wayne Eyre wrote on Twitter.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Protesters compared vaccine mandates to fascism, one truck carried a Confederate flag and many carried expletive-laden signs targeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
The statue of Fox, a national hero who lost a leg to bone cancer as a young man, then set off in 1980 on a fundraising trek across Canada, was draped with an upside down Canadian flag with a sign that said “mandate freedom.”
Trudeau reposted on Twitter a statement from The Terry Fox Foundation that said that “Terry believed in science and gave his life to help others.”
Eric Simmons, from Oshawa, Ontario, said that all vaccine mandates should be ended.
“They’re not effective, they’re not working. It’s not changing anything. We can’t keep living like this. People are losing their jobs because they don’t want to get the vaccine,” Simmons said.
The convoy of truckers and others prompted police to prepare for the possibility of violence and warn residents to avoid downtown.
A top parliament security official advised lawmakers to lock their doors amid reports their private homes might be targeted.
Trudeau has said that Canadians are not represented by this “very troubling, small but very vocal minority of Canadians who are lashing out at science, at government, at society, at mandates and public health advice.”
The prime minister’s itinerary for the day usually says he is in Ottawa if he is at home, but on Saturday it said “National Capital Region” amid a report that he had been moved to an undisclosed location.
One of Trudeau’s children has COVID-19, and the prime minister has been isolating and working remotely.
Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world and the premier of Quebec, who is proposing to tax the unvaccinated, is popular.
Some are, in part, protesting a new rule that took effect on Jan. 15 requiring truckers entering Canada to be fully immunized against COVID-19. The US has imposed the same requirement on truckers entering that country.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance said that a great number of the protesters have no connection to the trucking industry, adding that they have a separate agenda to push and that the vast majority of drivers are vaccinated.
