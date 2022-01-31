Rejected at home, reporter seeks help from Taliban

PANDEMIC-STRICKEN: Stuck between Belgium and her native New Zealand, Charlotte Bellis realized that the only country for which she still has a valid visa is Afghanistan

AP and AFP, WELLINGTON





A pregnant New Zealand journalist denied re-entry to her home country to give birth due to strict COVID-19 regulations yesterday said that she has been offered refuge by the Taliban.

“This just feels like such a breach of trust,” Charlotte Bellis told Radio New Zealand from Kabul.

In a column published in the New Zealand Herald on Saturday, Bellis said it was “brutally ironic” that she had once questioned the Taliban about its treatment of women, but was now asking the same questions of her own government.

Two women and an 18-month-old child wait for alms along a road from Kabul to Pul-e-Alam on Tuesday. Photo: AP

“When the Taliban offers you — a pregnant, unmarried woman — safe haven, you know your situation is messed up,” Bellis wrote.

New Zealand Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins told the Herald that his office had asked officials to check whether they followed the proper procedures in Bellis’ case, “which appeared at first sight to warrant further explanation.”

New Zealand’s requirement that even returning citizens spend 10 days isolating in quarantine hotels run by the military has led to a backlog of thousands of people wanting to return home vying for spots.

Stories of people stranded abroad in dire circumstances have caused embarrassment for New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her administration, but Bellis’ situation is particularly striking.

Last year, she was working for al Jazeera covering the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan when she gained international attention by questioning Taliban leaders about their treatment of women and girls.

However, in her column on Saturday, she wrote: “In my time of need, the New Zealand government said you’re not welcome here.”

Bellis said she returned to Qatar in September last year and discovered that she was pregnant with her partner, freelance photographer Jim Huylebroek, a contributor to the New York Times.

She described the pregnancy as a “miracle,” after earlier being told by doctors that she could not have children. She is due to give birth to a girl in May.

As extramarital sex is illegal in Qatar, Bellis said she realized she needed to leave.

She repeatedly tried to get back to New Zealand in a lottery-style system for returning citizens, but without success.

She said she resigned from al Jazeera in November and the couple moved to Huylebroek’s native Belgium.

However, she could not stay long, as she was not a resident, she said, adding that the only other place the couple had visas to live was Afghanistan.

Bellis said she spoke with senior Taliban contacts who told her she would be fine if she returned to Afghanistan.

“We’re happy for you, you can come and you won’t have a problem,” Bellis said they told her. “Just tell people you’re married and if it escalates, call us. Don’t worry. Everything will be fine.”

She said she sent 59 documents to New Zealand authorities in Afghanistan, but they rejected her application for an emergency return.

Chris Bunny, who heads New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine system, told the Herald that Bellis’ emergency application did not fit a requirement that she travel within 14 days.

He said staff had reached out to Bellis about making another application that would fit within the requirements.

“This is not uncommon and is an example of the team being helpful to New Zealanders who are in distressing situations,” Bunny wrote.

Bellis said that pregnancy can be a death sentence in Afghanistan because of the poor state of maternity care and lack of surgical capabilities.

She said that after talking to lawyers, politicians and public relations people in New Zealand, her case seems to be moving forward again, although she has yet to be approved passage home.