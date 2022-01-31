‘Like a bullet’: Bhutan PM mourns rare virus death

AFP, NEW DELHI





Bhutan’s success in avoiding cases of COVID-19 is almost unrivaled, but a rare death due to the virus — the kingdom’s fourth — shows more work was needed to fight the pandemic, its prime minister said.

The Himalayan nation of about 800,000 people, sandwiched between China and India, has recorded fewer COVID-19 fatalities than almost anywhere else in the world.

The only places with lower official tolls are a small handful of Pacific island nations and countries that do not publish COVID-19 data, such as North Korea and Turkmenistan.

However, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering — a physician who conducts surgeries on the weekend as a “destresser” from the pressures of office — said this week’s death was “a bitter reminder that we need to do more.”

Tshering on Saturday wrote on Facebook that “it felt like a bullet hit to learn that one more precious life died with COVID-19.”

“I grieved with the nation and continue to offer my prayers for our dear friend,” he added.

The prime minister said Bhutan remained committed to completely eliminating the disease, adding that the nation could not afford “to lose our people to something that is preventable.”

Bhutan, like much of the world, has seen a surge in infections linked to the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Friday’s death came on the same day health authorities reported 205 new COVID-19 cases — a national record since the pandemic began.

The kingdom has registered fewer than 5,000 cases overall since the disease emerged two years ago. Bhutan had vaccinated nearly all of its adult population against the virus by the middle of last year.

Neighbor and main trading partner India, by contrast, yesterday passed 41 million confirmed cases overall.

India has also recorded nearly 500,000 deaths, the world’s highest confirmed fatality count after the US and Brazil — although studies have suggested that the country’s true toll could be up to 10 times higher.