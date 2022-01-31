PRC holiday travel returns

AFP, BEIJING and SHANGHAI, China





The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Shanghai schoolteacher Chen Hainan from returning to her hometown to reunite with family for the past two Lunar New Year holidays, but not even lingering virus concerns and repeated COVID-19 tests would keep her away this time.

Chen, 30, needs to get her nose or throat swabbed a grand total of five times to ensure passage home to eastern Zhejiang Province and back.

“I was not planning to go home this year, either. But after thinking how I haven’t been back for two years, I decided this year to go through all the difficulty,” she said as she was getting ready to depart at Shanghai’s bustling main train station.

People walk past barriers near a railway station in Shanghai, China, on Thursday. Photo: Reuters

Of all the disruptions caused by the pandemic, the inability to return home for holiday has caused perhaps the most widespread heartache in a country that has otherwise kept the virus largely under control.

In normal years, hundreds of millions of people — migrant workers, students and just about anyone working away from their hometown — pack buses, trains and planes in the world’s largest annual human migration.

It is by far China’s most important holiday and often the only chance each year for workers to see husbands, wives, parents or children.

However, the pandemic, which first emerged in China’s Wuhan just as the 2020 travel rush was heating up, blighted that year’s holiday, and traveler numbers during last year’s iteration were less than half their usual levels due to persistent COVID-19 anxiety.

This year, Chinese authorities are discouraging travel yet again with China on edge over the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and strict pandemic control measures are in place nationwide to help prevent the Beijing Winter Olympics from becoming a super-spreader event.

Some provincial governments are expressly asking residents to stay put, coastal manufacturing zones are offering migrant factory laborers financial inducements not to travel, and a blizzard of required tests and other measures stand as deterrents.

However, not everybody is heeding the message.

With the Year of the Tiger dawning tomorrow, news reports indicate that travel bookings have rebounded this year, and Shanghai’s train station has pulsated with thousands of departing travelers each day last week.

This poses a dilemma for a government that is wary of potential social unrest in its massive population, and has been forced to strike a balance between safety and the pull of home.

At a regular COVID-19 briefing by the Chinese National Health Commission on Saturday, officials criticized overzealous enforcement of pandemic measures at the local level.

“Some places still do not allow people from low-risk areas to return to their hometowns, forcing them to pay for centralized quarantine,” commission spokesman Mi Feng (米鋒) said. “It is triggering a strong reaction from the public.”

The commission told local authorities not to “arbitrarily prohibit people” from returning home, “so that the masses can spend a healthy, happy and peaceful Spring Festival.”

However, it is set to become another homesick holiday for many in Beijing.

Due to the Winter Olympics, residents of the capital face perhaps the highest pressure not to leave, as well as uncertainty over when they would be allowed back into the tightly controlled city.

“We will stay in Beijing during the holidays because we are afraid of being locked out of the city in case of virus cases in our hometown,” said Joanna Feng, an architect originally from Wuhan. “Of course, grandparents like to see their grandchildren for the New Year, but we will travel after the holidays.”