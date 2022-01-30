UNITED STATES
Netflix sued over hit series
A Georgian former chess world champion’s US$5 million lawsuit against Netflix is to go ahead after she claimed she was defamed in an episode of The Queen’s Gambit, a Los Angeles judge has ruled. Chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili, 80, filed a suit in September last year saying that a line in the series in which a character says she had “never faced men” in her career was “grossly sexist and belittling.” Gaprindashvili had faced dozens of male competitors by 1968, the year in which the series is mainly set. The Queen’s Gambit is based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and tells the story of a young orphan who becomes the world’s greatest chess player. While the central character, Beth Harmon, is fictional, the series features several real-life chess characters including Gaprindashvili.
GERMANY
Jewel heist trial begins
Six men went on trial on Friday over a spectacular theft of 18th-century treasures from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in 2019. The defendants, aged 22 to 28, appeared before a regional court accused of gang robbery and arson. The heist is alleged to have resulted in the theft of 21 items of jewelry comprising about 4,300 gems worth more than 113 million euros (US$126 million at the current exchange rate). In their opening statement, prosecutors said the men were armed with a revolver and a pistol with a silencer, news agency DPA reported. The stolen jewelry has not been recovered.
LAOS
Police seize millions of pills
Police have made their second-biggest single seizure of illegal drugs, uncovering 36 million methamphetamine pills, a UN official said yesterday. The raid in Bokeo Province came three months after officers netted Asia’s biggest-ever haul in the same area with 55 million methamphetamine pills found in a beer truck. UN Office on Drugs and Crime regional representative Jeremy Douglas said that four people were arrested in connection with the drug bust in the town of Huay Xai on Wednesday and authorities also found 590kg of crystal meth. “Those four who were arrested were pretty low level ... there were no kingpins,” he told reporters.
THAILAND
Oil leak reaches coast
Some of the oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand washed up on a beach in Rayong Province late on Friday, a senior official said. The navy, which is working to contain the spill at sea, said it might take more than a month to restore affected beach areas, following the leakage of an estimated 50,000 liters of oil earlier this week. The leak from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited started late on Tuesday and was brought under control a day later after spilling into the ocean 20km from the east coast.
UNITED STATES
Spotify boycott grows
Joni Mitchell said she is pulling her music from Spotify following a similar move by Neil Young, while Barry Manilow said he is keeping his on the streaming service amid rumors he was also removing his songs. Mitchell said she is standing by Young, who accused podcaster Joe Rogan of spreading vaccine misinformation on his show distributed by Spotify. Young removed his music from the service in protest, prompting the hashtag #spotifydeleted to trend on social media.
The US Navy is racing to salvage an F-35C fighter jet from the bottom of the South China Sea after it crashed on an aircraft carrier and plunged overboard — taking with it highly classified technology that would be a coup if China retrieved it first. The F-35C crashed-landed on the deck of the USS Carl Vinson during routine operations on Monday, the navy said, adding that six sailors and the pilot, who ejected from the plane before it fell into the sea, were injured. The most advanced US fighter, a stealth plane costing over US$100 million, is packed with highly classified
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
Tania Sibree late last year quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the territory’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds — possibly thousands — of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the territory’s standing as one of the world’s financial hubs. “The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong,
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported