UNITED STATES

Netflix sued over hit series

A Georgian former chess world champion’s US$5 million lawsuit against Netflix is to go ahead after she claimed she was defamed in an episode of The Queen’s Gambit, a Los Angeles judge has ruled. Chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili, 80, filed a suit in September last year saying that a line in the series in which a character says she had “never faced men” in her career was “grossly sexist and belittling.” Gaprindashvili had faced dozens of male competitors by 1968, the year in which the series is mainly set. The Queen’s Gambit is based on a 1983 novel by Walter Tevis and tells the story of a young orphan who becomes the world’s greatest chess player. While the central character, Beth Harmon, is fictional, the series features several real-life chess characters including Gaprindashvili.

GERMANY

Jewel heist trial begins

Six men went on trial on Friday over a spectacular theft of 18th-century treasures from Dresden’s Green Vault Museum in 2019. The defendants, aged 22 to 28, appeared before a regional court accused of gang robbery and arson. The heist is alleged to have resulted in the theft of 21 items of jewelry comprising about 4,300 gems worth more than 113 million euros (US$126 million at the current exchange rate). In their opening statement, prosecutors said the men were armed with a revolver and a pistol with a silencer, news agency DPA reported. The stolen jewelry has not been recovered.

LAOS

Police seize millions of pills

Police have made their second-biggest single seizure of illegal drugs, uncovering 36 million methamphetamine pills, a UN official said yesterday. The raid in Bokeo Province came three months after officers netted Asia’s biggest-ever haul in the same area with 55 million methamphetamine pills found in a beer truck. UN Office on Drugs and Crime regional representative Jeremy Douglas said that four people were arrested in connection with the drug bust in the town of Huay Xai on Wednesday and authorities also found 590kg of crystal meth. “Those four who were arrested were pretty low level ... there were no kingpins,” he told reporters.

THAILAND

Oil leak reaches coast

Some of the oil that leaked from an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Thailand washed up on a beach in Rayong Province late on Friday, a senior official said. The navy, which is working to contain the spill at sea, said it might take more than a month to restore affected beach areas, following the leakage of an estimated 50,000 liters of oil earlier this week. The leak from a pipeline owned by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company Limited started late on Tuesday and was brought under control a day later after spilling into the ocean 20km from the east coast.

UNITED STATES

Spotify boycott grows

Joni Mitchell said she is pulling her music from Spotify following a similar move by Neil Young, while Barry Manilow said he is keeping his on the streaming service amid rumors he was also removing his songs. Mitchell said she is standing by Young, who accused podcaster Joe Rogan of spreading vaccine misinformation on his show distributed by Spotify. Young removed his music from the service in protest, prompting the hashtag #spotifydeleted to trend on social media.