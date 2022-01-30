Heavy snow, winds threaten US east

‘THIS IS SERIOUS’: Airlines canceled 3,000 flights and people were told to stay off the road ahead of the winter storm, which was expected to dump 60cm of snow in Boston

AP, BOSTON





A powerful northeaster swept up the US east coast yesterday, threatening to bury parts of 10 states under deep snow accompanied by coastal flooding and high winds that could cut power and leave people shivering in the cold weather expected to follow.

Philadelphia, New York City and Boston — the latter of which was under a blizzard warning and forecast to get as much as 60cm of snow — were all in the path of the storm.

Airlines canceled more than 3,000 flights at some of the US’ busiest airports. Amtrak suspended or limited service on the Boston-to-Washington corridor.

Snow covers the Youghiogheny Overlook Welcome Center along Interstate 68 in Friendsville, Maryland, on Friday. Photo: AP

Officials from Virginia to Maine warned people to stay off the roads amid potential whiteout conditions.

Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel starting at 8am.

“This is serious. We’re ready for this storm, and we also need Rhode Islanders to be ready,” Rhode Island Govenor Dan McKee said. “The best way to handle this storm is to stay home tomorrow.”

Delaware allowed only essential personnel to drive in two of its three counties starting on Friday night.

Massachusetts, where forecasters said some isolated pockets could get as much as 76cm of snow, banned heavy trucks from interstate highways for most yesterday.

Shoppers crammed stores on Friday to stock up on food and buy generators and snowblowers ahead of the northeaster, a type of storm so named because its winds typically blow from the northeast as it churns up the east coast.

Many hardy New Englanders took the forecast cheerfully and even looked forward to the storm, given its weekend timing.

Marc Rudkowski, 28, bought French bread and wine on Friday at the Star Market in Cambridge, Massachusetts, along with balloons and toys for his dog, who turned one on Friday.

“He’s going to love it,” Rudkowski said. “He’s a snow dog.”

Merrick McCormack was calm as he unloaded his groceries at a supermarket in Warwick, Rhode Island.

“I don’t fuss with storms. I know in a couple of days, we’re going to be free and clear. No need to panic,” said McCormack, 51, of Cranston.

However, there were some concerns about hoarding amid ongoing supply chain issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

New England supermarket giant Stop & Shop pleaded with customers to practice restraint.

“We ask shoppers to buy what they need and save some for their neighbors,” the chain said in a statement.

Parts of 10 US states were under blizzard warnings: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Areas closest to the coast were expected to bear the brunt of the storm, which could bring wind gusts as high as 113kph in New England.

Coastal New Jersey was forecast to get as much as 46cm of snow and eastern Long Island up to 43cm. Philadelphia, New York City, and parts of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia could get 25cm or more.

Virginia, where a blizzard this month stranded hundreds of motorists for hours on Interstate 95, did not hesitate to get resources at the ready. In Maryland, the governor mobilized the National Guard.

Washington and Baltimore were forecast to be spared the worst of the snowfall, with only 2.5cm to 8cm and 13cm respectively.