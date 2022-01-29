NORTH KOREA
Missile tests confirmed
Pyongyang test-fired two different weapons systems this week, state media said yesterday, adding that leader Kim Jong-un had inspected an “important” munitions factory. The country has conducted six weapons tests this month, including firing hypersonic missiles, doubling down on Kim’s call to build “military muscle” with one of the most intense single-month barrages on record while ignoring US offers of talks. Tuesday’s test involved long-range missiles that hit a “target island 1,800km away” in the Sea of Japan, while Thursday’s launch of “tactical guided missiles” was to test “the explosive power of the conventional warhead,” state media said.
UNITED STATES
Gas leases ruled void
A judge on Thursday canceled the sale of oil and gas exploration leases of about 30 million hectares in the Gulf of Mexico, after environmental groups sued the administration of President Joe Biden. Federal District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras declared existing contracts invalid, saying that the Department of the Interior did not adequately consider the leases’ impact on climate change. Officials had used outdated analyses to calculate the leases’ effects on the environment, the ruling said. “We are pleased that the court invalidated Interior’s illegal lease sale,” Brettny Hardy, a lawyer for one of the groups, said in a statement. “We simply cannot continue to make investments in the fossil fuel industry to the peril of our communities and increasingly warming planet.”
AUSTRALIA
Highest death count posted
The country yesterday had its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 100 deaths, but several large states said that they expect hospital admissions to fall amid hopes that the latest wave of infections would begin to subside. Fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, cases rose over the past four weeks, with about 2 million cases recorded. Steady hospitalization rates in the past few days have raised hopes that worst could be over. “Generally the situation is stable ... and we’re expecting further falls” in hospital cases, Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard told a news conference, but added: “Don’t go out and celebrate yet, but the news at this stage is good.”
YEMEN
Missile strike kills five
At least five people were killed and 34 injured in what state media yesterday called a Houthi missile strike on Marib city on Wednesday night. A resident and a medical source said that a missile struck next to a military building in the al-Matar area. The year-long fighting for Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold, has dashed UN-led ceasefire efforts as both sides ramped up military operations. Aid agency Save the Children on Thursday said that international law must be respected in the country’s seven-year conflict. “Civilians must be spared the horrors of ongoing fighting,” it wrote on Twitter.
PHILIPPINES
Vaccinated travelers allowed
The country is on Feb. 10 to reopen to tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and quarantine requirements would be lifted, officials said yesterday, nearly two years after closing the borders. Tourism operators have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors and restrictions on domestic travel. “The tourism industry can now recover. and it can contribute big to jobs, livelihoods and the country’s economic growth,” presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat
Tania Sibree late last year quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the territory’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds — possibly thousands — of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the territory’s standing as one of the world’s financial hubs. “The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong,
TECH CRACKDOWN LINK: Zhou Jiangyong had been the party secretary of Hangzhou, where Jack Ma’s Alibaba is based, and was accused of having ‘colluded with capital’ The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has expelled its first official over corruption charges relating to the “disorderly expansion of capital,” a slogan central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) crackdown on huge technology companies. The Chinese Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) ousted Zhou Jiangyong (周江勇), former party secretary of Hangzhou — the base of Jack Ma’s (馬雲) Alibaba Group Holding Ltd — for serious breaches of official duties, taking bribes and abuse of power, it announced in a statement yesterday. “Zhou Jiangyong has lost his ideals and beliefs,” the CCDI said. “He covertly opposed central government plans, colluded with capital, supported