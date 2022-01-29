World News Quick Take

Agencies





NORTH KOREA

Missile tests confirmed

Pyongyang test-fired two different weapons systems this week, state media said yesterday, adding that leader Kim Jong-un had inspected an “important” munitions factory. The country has conducted six weapons tests this month, including firing hypersonic missiles, doubling down on Kim’s call to build “military muscle” with one of the most intense single-month barrages on record while ignoring US offers of talks. Tuesday’s test involved long-range missiles that hit a “target island 1,800km away” in the Sea of Japan, while Thursday’s launch of “tactical guided missiles” was to test “the explosive power of the conventional warhead,” state media said.

UNITED STATES

Gas leases ruled void

A judge on Thursday canceled the sale of oil and gas exploration leases of about 30 million hectares in the Gulf of Mexico, after environmental groups sued the administration of President Joe Biden. Federal District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras declared existing contracts invalid, saying that the Department of the Interior did not adequately consider the leases’ impact on climate change. Officials had used outdated analyses to calculate the leases’ effects on the environment, the ruling said. “We are pleased that the court invalidated Interior’s illegal lease sale,” Brettny Hardy, a lawyer for one of the groups, said in a statement. “We simply cannot continue to make investments in the fossil fuel industry to the peril of our communities and increasingly warming planet.”

AUSTRALIA

Highest death count posted

The country yesterday had its deadliest day of the COVID-19 pandemic with nearly 100 deaths, but several large states said that they expect hospital admissions to fall amid hopes that the latest wave of infections would begin to subside. Fueled by the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, cases rose over the past four weeks, with about 2 million cases recorded. Steady hospitalization rates in the past few days have raised hopes that worst could be over. “Generally the situation is stable ... and we’re expecting further falls” in hospital cases, Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard told a news conference, but added: “Don’t go out and celebrate yet, but the news at this stage is good.”

YEMEN

Missile strike kills five

At least five people were killed and 34 injured in what state media yesterday called a Houthi missile strike on Marib city on Wednesday night. A resident and a medical source said that a missile struck next to a military building in the al-Matar area. The year-long fighting for Marib, the government’s last northern stronghold, has dashed UN-led ceasefire efforts as both sides ramped up military operations. Aid agency Save the Children on Thursday said that international law must be respected in the country’s seven-year conflict. “Civilians must be spared the horrors of ongoing fighting,” it wrote on Twitter.

PHILIPPINES

Vaccinated travelers allowed

The country is on Feb. 10 to reopen to tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and quarantine requirements would be lifted, officials said yesterday, nearly two years after closing the borders. Tourism operators have been devastated by a plunge in international visitors and restrictions on domestic travel. “The tourism industry can now recover. and it can contribute big to jobs, livelihoods and the country’s economic growth,” presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles said.