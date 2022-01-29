Chinese authorities this week locked down an area neighboring Beijing, following a handful of reported COVID-19 cases, but made no public announcements about the fresh restrictions with just a week until the Beijing Winter Olympics.
About 1.2 million people in Xiongan New Area — a new economic zone 100km southwest of the capital — were no longer allowed to enter or leave their residential compounds, local virus prevention staff yesterday confirmed to Agence France-Presse.
While new lockdowns in China have in the past few months been publicly announced and widely reported by state media, the Xiongan restrictions appear to have been introduced by stealth with no public announcements — sparking confusion among some residents of the area.
“We expect this [lockdown] to last around a week, but the exact timing is uncertain,” said virus prevention staff in Hebei Province’s Xiong County, one of three counties in the area.
They said that the restrictions were implemented on Tuesday — the same day authorities in another district said that five COVID-19 cases had been confirmed.
With the Winter Olympics beginning next week, Chinese authorities have scrambled to eradicate flare-ups in several major cities, including Beijing.
Cities such as Xian and Anyang have experienced hard lockdowns, with residents confined to their homes until multiple rounds of mass testing are completed and the outbreak suppressed.
Some users on Chinese social media asked for further information about restrictions, while others questioned the extent of measures.
“Is there a need? Why can’t we go home if the area is deemed low-risk? Don’t make this one-size-fits-all,” a social media user wrote this week.
Another wrote on Thursday: “I don’t think I’ll be able to go home for the Lunar New Year.”
While there have been a number of national-level “new areas” across China, Xiongan stands out with its location personally designated by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).
China, where COVID-19 first emerged, has upheld a strict “zero COVID” strategy involving targeted lockdowns, tight border controls and mass testing.
Its case numbers are tiny in comparison with the rest of the world.
A month-long lockdown on the megacity of Xian was lifted earlier this week after a cluster that grew to more than 2,100 cases — China’s largest outbreak in months — had been largely stamped out.
However, stubborn flare-ups have persisted, including in Beijing and the nearby port city of Tianjin.
China yesterday reported 39 domestic COVID-19 cases.
The Winter Olympics are to be held in a strict “closed loop” that separates everyone involved from the wider population.
