Kyrgyzstan said it yesterday reached a ceasefire with Tajikistan, following the latest lethal flare-up at the Central Asian neighbors’ contested border.
The fighting, which broke out late on Thursday, was the bloodiest escalation between the countries since clashes that killed dozens last year.
Kyrgyz and Tajik communities along the contested border regularly clash over land and water supplies, with border guards often involved.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Tajikistan late on Thursday said that it had suffered “civilian and military” fatalities from the most recent exchanges of fire, but offered no further details.
The Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security yesterday said that it had reached an agreement for “a complete ceasefire” with Tajikistan during a meeting at the border between provincial governors and border service representatives.
The neighbors also agreed to withdraw forces, coordinate patrols of the frontier and ensure the flow of traffic along a strategic road.
“The night passed calmly,” the committee said in a separate statement.
Tajikistan, a closed authoritarian-ruled country, did not immediately confirm the agreement.
Private media outlet Asia Plus reported the ceasefire, citing an interview with the governor of Tajikistan’s northern Sughd Province, Radzhabboi Akhmadzoda, who attended the talks.
Asia Plus earlier on Thursday reported that a male Tajik villager had died after shells fired from the Kyrgyz side struck his house.
The news agency said that 17 Tajiks had been injured.
The Kyrgyz Ministry of Health yesterday said that at least 11 of its citizens were being treated for injuries that it said were moderately serious.
Close to 1,500 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from villages near where the conflict took place at the intersection of Sughd Province and Kyrgyzstan’s southwestern Batken Province, the Kyrgyz Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
Last year’s shooting between the two militaries was unprecedented, leaving more than 50 people dead and raising fears of a wider conflict.
Almost half of the pair’s 970km border is disputed, and progress on delimitation has in the past few years been glacial.
