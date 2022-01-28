UNITED STATES
Spotify yields to Young
Singer-songwriter Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify’s streaming service after he objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers media personality Joe Rogan’s podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Young released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Young thanked his record label for “standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify,” and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.
UNITED NATIONS
Technology envoy fired
A veteran Chilean official who was last year put on paid leave during an internal investigation into accusations of abuse of authority and harassment has been dismissed, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had just named Fabrizio Hochschild as his technology envoy when he was placed on administrative leave in January last year. In the two months prior to Hochschild’s appointment, three women had filed harassment complaints with the Office of Internal Oversight Services, three sources said. “The UN’s own internal accountability process concerning Mr Hochschild has been completed,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “He is no longer employed by the UN.”
UNITED STATES
Governor subs as teacher
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday started work as a substitute teacher, replacing one of the thousands of educators across the nation who have been forced off work by the pandemic. Grisham — a lawyer by training — swapped the governor’s mansion for the classroom as part of the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative designed to plug holes in staffing in schools and childcare facilities across the state. “It was maybe one of the best days in my entire career,” Grisham said after the final school bell had rung. “It was easier than managing the Cabinet, [but] it was more complicated than I was expecting,” she said.
UNITED STATES
YouTube bans Fox host
Fox News host Dan Bongino on Wednesday became one of the most-followed conservative personalities to be permanently banned from YouTube, a week after the video service said he had posted COVID-19 misinformation. YouTube suspended one of Bongino’s YouTube channels on Thursday last week after he posted a video where he questioned the effectiveness of using masks, a breach of the firm’s pandemic-related misinformation policy. His later attempt to circumvent that one-week suspension by posting from another channel triggered a permanent ban, YouTube said.
UNITED STATES
‘Jeopardy!’ champ defeated
Amy Schneider on Wednesday slipped from her winning position on the game show Jeopardy! where she had reached the second-highest spot in the program’s 58-year history. Schneider earlier this month became the first woman to win US$1 million on the trivia show, during her 28th win. The 42-year-old engineer from California left the game with 40 victories and US$1.4 million. She was stumped by a question asking what is the only country in the world whose name ends with the letter “h.” Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, became the new champion by answering Bangladesh.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat