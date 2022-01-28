World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

Spotify yields to Young

Singer-songwriter Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify’s streaming service after he objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers media personality Joe Rogan’s podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Young released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group, demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, Young thanked his record label for “standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify,” and he encouraged other musicians to do the same.

UNITED NATIONS

Technology envoy fired

A veteran Chilean official who was last year put on paid leave during an internal investigation into accusations of abuse of authority and harassment has been dismissed, a spokesman said on Wednesday. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had just named Fabrizio Hochschild as his technology envoy when he was placed on administrative leave in January last year. In the two months prior to Hochschild’s appointment, three women had filed harassment complaints with the Office of Internal Oversight Services, three sources said. “The UN’s own internal accountability process concerning Mr Hochschild has been completed,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters. “He is no longer employed by the UN.”

UNITED STATES

Governor subs as teacher

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday started work as a substitute teacher, replacing one of the thousands of educators across the nation who have been forced off work by the pandemic. Grisham — a lawyer by training — swapped the governor’s mansion for the classroom as part of the “Supporting Teachers and Families” initiative designed to plug holes in staffing in schools and childcare facilities across the state. “It was maybe one of the best days in my entire career,” Grisham said after the final school bell had rung. “It was easier than managing the Cabinet, [but] it was more complicated than I was expecting,” she said.

UNITED STATES

YouTube bans Fox host

Fox News host Dan Bongino on Wednesday became one of the most-followed conservative personalities to be permanently banned from YouTube, a week after the video service said he had posted COVID-19 misinformation. YouTube suspended one of Bongino’s YouTube channels on Thursday last week after he posted a video where he questioned the effectiveness of using masks, a breach of the firm’s pandemic-related misinformation policy. His later attempt to circumvent that one-week suspension by posting from another channel triggered a permanent ban, YouTube said.

UNITED STATES

‘Jeopardy!’ champ defeated

Amy Schneider on Wednesday slipped from her winning position on the game show Jeopardy! where she had reached the second-highest spot in the program’s 58-year history. Schneider earlier this month became the first woman to win US$1 million on the trivia show, during her 28th win. The 42-year-old engineer from California left the game with 40 victories and US$1.4 million. She was stumped by a question asking what is the only country in the world whose name ends with the letter “h.” Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, became the new champion by answering Bangladesh.