Beijing warns US over Ukraine and Winter Olympics

AFP and Reuters, BEIJING





China’s top diplomat yesterday spoke with his US counterpart, warning Washington to “stop interfering” in the Winter Olympics and stressing that Russia’s security concerns in Europe should be “taken seriously.”

Beijing hopes to turn next week’s Games into a soft power triumph. However, the lead-up has been clouded by a US-led diplomatic boycott over China’s human rights record, particularly toward its Uighur Muslim minority in the Xinjiang region.

“The most urgent priority right now is that the US should stop interfering in the Beijing Winter Olympics,” Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (王毅) said during a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a ministry statement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about Russia and Ukraine during a briefing at the state department in Washington on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

Wang told Blinken that the US “continues to make mistakes in its words and deeds on China, causing new shocks to the relationship.”

The US should “stop playing with fire on the Taiwan issue and stop creating various anti-China cliques,” he added.

Both officials also discussed the growing tensions in Europe over Ukraine, with Wang telling Blinken that Russia’s security concerns “should be taken seriously.”

“All parties should completely abandon the Cold War mentality and form a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism through negotiation,” Wang said.

“Russia’s reasonable security concerns should be taken seriously and resolved,” he said.

In a nod to Moscow’s concerns about the expansion of the NATO alliance in Europe, Wang said that “regional security cannot be guaranteed by strengthening or even expanding military blocs.”

The state department’s readout of the call made no mention of the Olympics and instead focused on Ukraine.

“Secretary Blinken underscored the global security and economic risks posed by further Russian aggression against Ukraine and conveyed that de-escalation and diplomacy are the responsible way forward,” the statement read.

Global concerns are growing over a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, as tens of thousands of Russian troops have been stationed at the border in recent weeks. In response, the US and other NATO member states have been conducting intense diplomacy with Russian President Vladimir Putin in recent days, as well as providing military reinforcement to Ukraine.

The US and its NATO allies have said they are ready for any eventuality.

Russia, which has a troubled historical relationship with Ukraine, has fueled an insurgency in the former Soviet republic’s east that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014.