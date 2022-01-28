Biden mulls Supreme Court nominee

FAST TRACK: The US president has at least three candidates in mind, with an eye to replacing retiring US Justice Stephen Breyer with the nation’s first black female justice

AP, WASHINGTON





US President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the US Supreme Court, as he prepares to quickly deliver on his campaign pledge to nominate the first black woman to the nation’s highest court, aides and allies said.

Biden and US Justice Stephen Breyer were expected to hold an event at the White House yesterday to formally announce Breyer’s plans to retire, said a person briefed on the planning who was not authorized to publicly discuss it in advance.

Early discussions about a successor are focusing on US Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, US District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger, said four people familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss White House deliberations.

Jackson and Kruger have long been seen as possible nominees.

Since Biden took office in January last year, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, installing five black women on federal appeals courts, with three more nominations pending before the US Senate.

Other possible candidates for the high court could come from among that group, Biden aides and allies said, especially since almost all of the recent Supreme Court nominees have been federal appeals judges.

“He has a strong pool to select a candidate from, in addition to other sources. This is an historic opportunity to appoint someone with a strong record on civil and human rights,” National Association for the Advancement of Colored People president Derrick Johnson said.

By the end of his first year, Biden had won confirmation of 40 judges, the most since former US president Ronald Reagan. Of those, 80 percent are women and 53 percent are people of color, the White House said.

Jackson, 51, was nominated by former president Barack Obama to be a district court judge. Biden elevated her to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Early in her career, she was also a law clerk for Breyer.

Childs, a federal judge in South Carolina, has been nominated, but not yet confirmed to serve on the same circuit court. Her name has surfaced partly because she is a favorite among some high-profile lawmakers, including US Representative James Clyburn.

Kruger, a graduate of Harvard and Yale’s law school, was previously a Supreme Court clerk and has argued a dozen cases before the justices as a lawyer for the federal government.

Breyer, 83, plans to retire at the end of the summer, two sources told The Associated Press on Wednesday. They spoke on condition of anonymity so as not to pre-empt Breyer’s formal announcement.

However, the Senate can confirm a successor before there is a formal vacancy, so the White House was getting to work and it was expected to take at least a few weeks before a nomination was formalized.

Biden on Wednesday said he was not going to get ahead of Breyer’s announcement.

“Every justice should have an opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do and announce it on their own,” Biden said. “Let him make whatever statement he’s going to make and I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

Adding a black woman to the court would mean a series of firsts — four female justices and two black justices serving at the same time on the nine-member court. US Justice Clarence Thomas is the court’s only black justice and just the second ever, after Thurgood Marshall.

However, Breyer’s replacement by another liberal justice would not change the ideological makeup of the court. Conservatives outnumber liberals by six to three, and former US president Donald Trump’s three nominees made an already conservative court even more conservative.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that Biden’s nominee “will receive a prompt hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, and will be considered and confirmed by the full United States Senate with all deliberate speed.”

Democrats have the 50 votes plus a tiebreaker in US Vice President Kamala Harris that they need to confirm a nominee.