Several dozen octogenarians, bundled against the cold, chattered in Russian and Hebrew as they picked through heaps of carrots, onions and grapefruit in a Jerusalem courtyard.
Nearly all of them Holocaust survivors, they were picking up donations of food and winter blankets before a snowstorm on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
Israel was established in 1948 as a refuge for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust, and it makes great efforts to remember the 6 million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide and to honor those who survived as heroes.
Photo: AP
Yet among Israel’s estimated 165,000 survivors, about one in three live in poverty, a survivors’ advocacy group said.
Although survivors receive government stipends, many depend on food donations organized by Israeli charities such as Chasdei Naomi.
“The ones who really need to be responsible for taking care of Holocaust survivors is the state of Israel. Unfortunately, that doesn’t exist,” said Tshuva Cabra, the group’s head of donations.
The charity’s staff and volunteers distributed food parcels, flowers and chocolates to impoverished survivors in Jerusalem on Wednesday.
“If we will not be there for them, who will? It’s really sad that only NGOs [non-governmental organizations] are standing up and acting,” she said.
Yesterday’s international remembrance day marked the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis’ Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. An estimated one-third of world Jewry was annihilated by Nazi Germany and its allies. After the war, hundreds of thousands of survivors made their way to the newly established Israel.
With each passing year, the number of remaining Holocaust survivors dwindles, and with it the country’s living connection to those who endured one of the greatest atrocities in modern history.
The Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, a government department, said that more than 15,000 survivors died last year.
The Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, an umbrella group representing 50 organizations that assist Holocaust survivors, said that about one-third of Israel’s Holocaust survivors live in poverty.
Many of the most destitute immigrated to Israel in the 1990s from the former Soviet Union after its dissolution. They arrived with little means, had difficulty learning a new language late in life and many struggled to establish social networks.
“During the war, it was very difficult for the Jews. Jews suffered from the Nazis. We fled and we did whatever we could to survive,” said Paulina Perchuk, an 83-year-old immigrant from Ukraine. “I hope it will not happen again in the world.”
Although the government’s attitude has improved, “the blanket is short and that is not enough,” said Colette Avital, a former Israeli diplomat and Holocaust survivor who heads the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel.
She said that there is broad public support for survivors, but the government needs to provide more assistance.
The Israeli Ministry for Social Equality said that it doled out about US$1.2 billion in support to Holocaust survivors last year.
Just more than 50,000 survivors receive monthly stipends of between US$800 and US$2,000, while about 15,500 receive US$3,600 because of more severe disability.
For many, those sums are not enough to make ends meet as the cost of living in Israel continues to skyrocket.
The Chasdei Naomi charity said that it provides food to 10,000 survivors, a figure that increased by 4,000 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the past year, requests for assistance in paying electric bills rose 40 percent alongside inflation and rising cost of living in Israel.
Israeli Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen said that her department oversees the “final watch” over Holocaust survivors’ well-being.
“The average age of Holocaust survivors is 85,” she said in a statement. “These are the final years we have to serve them, to allow them to grow old with dignity and document as much as possible from their stories, because very soon, there won’t be anyone left to tell them.”
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that
Human rights advocates and some academics in China have had their WeChat messaging app accounts restricted in the past few weeks, multiple people affected have said, as Beijing cracks down on dissent before the Beijing Winter Olympics. China hopes to make next week’s Games a soft power triumph, although the lead-up has seen some Western powers launch a diplomatic boycott over Beijing’s rights record and cybersecurity firms warn athletes of digital surveillance risks. For China’s ever-dwindling community of rights advocates, the imminent arrival of the world’s best athletes has triggered a familiar clampdown. Eight people told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that their WeChat