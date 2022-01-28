Holocaust survivors struggle in Israel

AP, JERUSALEM





Several dozen octogenarians, bundled against the cold, chattered in Russian and Hebrew as they picked through heaps of carrots, onions and grapefruit in a Jerusalem courtyard.

Nearly all of them Holocaust survivors, they were picking up donations of food and winter blankets before a snowstorm on the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Israel was established in 1948 as a refuge for Jews in the wake of the Holocaust, and it makes great efforts to remember the 6 million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide and to honor those who survived as heroes.

Holocaust survivor Freida Rovenchim on Wednesday in Jerusalem holds an undated photograph of herself, left. Photo: AP

Yet among Israel’s estimated 165,000 survivors, about one in three live in poverty, a survivors’ advocacy group said.

Although survivors receive government stipends, many depend on food donations organized by Israeli charities such as Chasdei Naomi.

“The ones who really need to be responsible for taking care of Holocaust survivors is the state of Israel. Unfortunately, that doesn’t exist,” said Tshuva Cabra, the group’s head of donations.

The charity’s staff and volunteers distributed food parcels, flowers and chocolates to impoverished survivors in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

“If we will not be there for them, who will? It’s really sad that only NGOs [non-governmental organizations] are standing up and acting,” she said.

Yesterday’s international remembrance day marked the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis’ Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. An estimated one-third of world Jewry was annihilated by Nazi Germany and its allies. After the war, hundreds of thousands of survivors made their way to the newly established Israel.

With each passing year, the number of remaining Holocaust survivors dwindles, and with it the country’s living connection to those who endured one of the greatest atrocities in modern history.

The Holocaust Survivors’ Rights Authority, a government department, said that more than 15,000 survivors died last year.

The Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel, an umbrella group representing 50 organizations that assist Holocaust survivors, said that about one-third of Israel’s Holocaust survivors live in poverty.

Many of the most destitute immigrated to Israel in the 1990s from the former Soviet Union after its dissolution. They arrived with little means, had difficulty learning a new language late in life and many struggled to establish social networks.

“During the war, it was very difficult for the Jews. Jews suffered from the Nazis. We fled and we did whatever we could to survive,” said Paulina Perchuk, an 83-year-old immigrant from Ukraine. “I hope it will not happen again in the world.”

Although the government’s attitude has improved, “the blanket is short and that is not enough,” said Colette Avital, a former Israeli diplomat and Holocaust survivor who heads the Center of Organizations of Holocaust Survivors in Israel.

She said that there is broad public support for survivors, but the government needs to provide more assistance.

The Israeli Ministry for Social Equality said that it doled out about US$1.2 billion in support to Holocaust survivors last year.

Just more than 50,000 survivors receive monthly stipends of between US$800 and US$2,000, while about 15,500 receive US$3,600 because of more severe disability.

For many, those sums are not enough to make ends meet as the cost of living in Israel continues to skyrocket.

The Chasdei Naomi charity said that it provides food to 10,000 survivors, a figure that increased by 4,000 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past year, requests for assistance in paying electric bills rose 40 percent alongside inflation and rising cost of living in Israel.

Israeli Minister for Social Equality Meirav Cohen said that her department oversees the “final watch” over Holocaust survivors’ well-being.

“The average age of Holocaust survivors is 85,” she said in a statement. “These are the final years we have to serve them, to allow them to grow old with dignity and document as much as possible from their stories, because very soon, there won’t be anyone left to tell them.”