John Lennon’s son Julian is auctioning off pieces of memorabilia relating to the Beatles, including three guitars given to him by his father and handwritten notes about the 1968 song Hey Jude — but not physically.
Instead, the auction is a sale of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a type of digital asset. Each winning bidder will be able to claim ownership of a digital file described as an “audio/visual collectible” in which Julian Lennon narrates a “specific heartfelt memory.”
“I feel incredibly lucky to live in a day and age where innovation allows me to share such personal pieces of my Lennon family history,” said Julian Lennon, a singer-songwriter, writer and artist.
Photo: AFP
“Through this NFT collection, I’m able to grant exclusive access to special items that I cherish and carry on the legacy of my father in a new way,” he said.
NFTs use blockchain to record who owns a digital file, such as an image, video or text.
Although they are sometimes sold alongside physical items, as a sort of digital certificate of authenticity, owning an NFT does not confer ownership of the underlying item — rather, it can be thought of as a kind of digital bragging rights.
Such sales have nevertheless exploded in popularity, with NFT artworks selling for millions of US dollars.
In this case, the buyers of the Beatles NFTs will not receive a guitar or physical piece of paper. What they will get is a unit of blockchain data recording that their crypto wallets own an NFT linked to a digital file showing the item.
So for the Hey Jude notes, which show Paul McCartney’s doodles and drawings, the buyer is to receive an NFT of an image of the object “brought to life in an even more personal way through Julian Lennon’s exclusive audio narration,” the auction Web site says.
Bids on this NFT were at US$50,000 as of Tuesday afternoon.
“It really made me learn to love dad again because I just saw him the way I remembered him back in the day when I was a kid and when I was with him around those years,” Julian Lennon said in an interview with Reuters on Tuesday.
“So it was very special to me,” he said.
The sale also includes an NFT representing an image of an Afghan coat that John Lennon wore on the set of the 1967 film Magical Mystery Tour and an NFT of an image of a black cape he wore in the 1965 film Help! Bids on these were last at US$8,000 and US$6,000 respectively.
The Lennon auction is run by Julien’s Auctions and YellowHeart NFT, and closes on Feb. 7.
Bids can be placed online or at a physical auction in Beverly Hills. Payments are allowed in various cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin, ether and dogecoin.
An unspecified portion of the proceeds are to be donated to the White Feather Foundation, which Julian Lennon said on Twitter would “offset” the carbon emissions linked to the auction via a carbon removal marketplace called Nori.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that
Tania Sibree late last year quit her well-paid job as a financial services lawyer in Hong Kong and returned to Australia rather than live a moment longer with the territory’s strict COVID-19 restrictions. Sibree, who said she had enjoyed the previous five years in Hong Kong, is one of hundreds — possibly thousands — of foreign expatriate professionals who have left or are planning to leave, threatening to dent the territory’s standing as one of the world’s financial hubs. “The hotel quarantine made it just so tough for people to travel and that was the big incentive to being in Hong Kong,