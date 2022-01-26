World News Quick Take

Agencies





HAITI

Earthquake kills two

At least two people were killed in a magnitude 5.3 earthquake that shook southwestern Haiti early on Monday, officials said, with the tremor followed by several aftershocks. In Anse-a-Veau, a small coastal town 130km west of the capital, Port-au-Prince, a woman died when a wall collapsed. In Fonds-des-Negres, 20km further south, the second death was caused by a landslide. In Nippes district, near the epicenter of the quake, nearly 200 houses were destroyed and about 600 others damaged, the local civil protection directorate said.

UNITED STATES

Biden curses at reporter

President Joe Biden cursed at a Fox News reporter at a White House event on Monday after the journalist shouted a question about the effect of rising inflation on this year’s congressional elections. As journalists were ushered out of a meeting of Biden’s Competition Council, Peter Doocy, a White House correspondent for Fox News, asked if it was okay to ask about inflation and if it was a political liability. “That’s a great asset, more inflation,” Biden said over a din of reporters shouting questions, apparently not realizing his microphone was still on. “What a stupid son of a bitch.”

LITHUANIA

CIA ‘black site’ to sell

A steel barn outside Vilnius where CIA terror suspects were once held in solitary confinement, subjected to constant light and high-intensity noise, is to go on the market. The government’s real-estate fund on Monday said that it was preparing to sell the former “black site” for an as-yet unknown price. Part of Washington’s secret “extraordinary rendition” program — in which suspected Muslim militants were held in jails outside the US — the 10-room building served as a detention center in 2005 and 2006. “One could do whatever one wanted,” said Arvydas Anusauskas, who led a Lithuanian parliamentary investigation into the site in 2010. “What exactly was going on there, we did not determine.”

GREECE

Snow paralyzes Athens

A blanket of heavy snow covered Athens on Monday, from the Acropolis hill to the coast in the south, disrupting air traffic, bringing transport to a halt and leaving scores of drivers stranded overnight on a highway. Rescue crews struggled to free hundreds of drivers whose vehicles halted for hours on an Athens ring road as the storm, named Elpida, swept across the nation. Media showed footage of soldiers handing out food, water and blankets to some of the drivers as the temperature fell overnight.

BELARUS

Group claims hack

An opposition hacker group on Monday said that it had encrypted some of the state railway company’s computer systems to disrupt its operations after it helped transport Russian troops into Belarus. The self-styled Belarusian Cyber-Partisans, which has claimed responsibility for previous cyberattacks, wrote on Twitter that it had encrypted some of the railway service’s servers, databases and workstations. It said it would be ready to hand over encryption keys on condition that 50 political prisoners were released and the presence of Russian troops in Belarus was “prevented.” The group said it had deliberately not disrupted the railway’s automation and security systems. The claims could not immediately be verified, but the national railway service said that electronic tickets were unavailable for what it described as “technical reasons,” the Belta state news agency reported.

INDONESIA

Club fire, clash kill 18

At least 18 people were killed during clashes between two groups at a club in the town of Sorong in West Papua province, police said yesterday, with most dying after the nightspot caught fire in the violence. “The clash broke out last night [Monday] at 11pm. It was a prolonged conflict from a clash on Saturday,” Sorong Police Chief Ary Nyoto Setiawan said in a statement. One victim was stabbed and 17 more died in the blaze at the Double O nightclub, officials said. “We found 17 bodies in the Double O; they were all found on the second floor. We have evacuated the bodies to Selebe Solu Hospital,” Sorong Police Health Division head Edward Panjaitan said.

MALAWI

Cabinet dissolved for graft

President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved the country’s entire Cabinet on charges of corruption against three serving ministers, he said in an address to the nation late on Monday. Chakwera said he made the decision to allow the ministers, as well as other public officers accused of corruption, to account for their charges. The decision come close on the heels of the arrest of three former officials of the Democratic Progressive Party, which included the former finance minister and central bank governor, touted to be Chakwera’s main challengers in an election in 2025.

TURKEY

US decries reporter’s arrest

The US is “disappointed” by the arrest and detention of journalist Sedef Kabas by the country’s authorities, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday. A court on Saturday ordered Kabas, a well-known journalist, to be jailed pending trial on a charge of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which carries a sentence of one to four years. “We believe freedom of expression strengthens democracy and it needs to be protected, even when it involves speech some may find controversial or some may find uncomfortable,” Price told a news briefing in Washington.

SUDAN

Troops kill three protesters

Three demonstrators were on Monday killed when security forces fired live rounds and tear gas during protests against military rule, medics said. “Our people are protesting peacefully and using all forms of nonviolent resistance toward a free, democratic and just country, only to be confronted by the military with the worst crimes,” a doctors’ group said. Two protesters were killed in a protest in the capital, Khartoum, one shot in the chest and the other in the head, the group said.

CLIMATE CHANGE

Net zero outstrips estimates

The extra amount that the world must spend each year to create an economy with net zero emissions is equivalent to half of all of the profits generated by companies globally, consultancy group McKinsey estimated in a report. McKinsey said its calculation was much higher than most other estimates by economists, but added that the long-term costs of not doing enough to tackle climate change would be greater. The main finding was that it would require spending about US$275 trillion, or US$9.2 trillion per year, on physical assets for energy and land-use systems — an annual increase of US$3.5 trillion over current spending. “The increase is approximately equivalent, in 2020, to half of global corporate profits, one-quarter of total tax revenue and 7 percent of household spending,” it calculated.