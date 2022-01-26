George Floyd federal trial starts

GRAVEL ISSUE: A prosecutor said that one of the police officers on trial at times seemed more preoccupied with a police car’s tire that a man saying he could not breathe

Reuters, ST PAUL, Minnesota





Three former Minneapolis officers broke the law by failing to stop Derek Chauvin killing George Floyd during an arrest and were indifferent to the handcuffed man’s dying pleas, a prosecutor told a jury in opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane are charged with violating Floyd’s civil rights during his arrest on a road outside a Minneapolis grocery store in May 2020, video of which sparked protests around the world.

In opening a trial that hinges on when a police officer has a duty to intervene in a colleague’s misconduct, federal prosecutor Samantha Trepel, from the US Department of Justice’s civil rights division, said that the defendants had broken their oath with a callous indifference to Floyd.

She said video captured how Kueng at times seemed more preoccupied with some gravel lodged in the tire of the nearby police car than the man beneath him repeatedly saying: “I can’t breathe.”

Their lawyers argued that cellphone video of Floyd’s death does not capture chaotic and even frightening events leading up to an arrest in a dangerous neighborhood.

Two of the defendants were rookies only a few days into the job, they said, while Thao was described by his lawyer as nothing more than a “human traffic cone” who made sure onlookers and passing vehicles stayed clear.

Last year, the defendants’ former colleague Chauvin was found guilty of murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death at the end of a nationally televised state trial in April.

A Minnesota judge sentenced him to 22-and-a-half years in prison.

Chauvin was also charged alongside his colleagues by federal prosecutors with violating Floyd’s civil rights in their capacity as police officers.

Chauvin changed his plea to guilty last month. Thao, Kueng and Lane have all pleaded not guilty.