Study demystifies chimpanzee culture

AFP, TOKYO





Chimpanzees in one part of Guinea crack and eat nuts, while others declined to do so even when offered tools, research published on Monday found, and the difference could shed light on their culture.

Humans are said to have cumulative culture: Skills and technologies are transmitted and refined from generation to generation, producing behaviors more sophisticated than a single person could dream up.

Some experts believe this is unique to humans, and that traits such as tool use by chimpanzees develops spontaneously in individuals. Their theory says that animals can innovate certain behaviors without a model to copy.

Chimpanzees hold their hands out to catch pieces of fruit thrown by animal care specialists on one of the islands on the outskirts of Marshall, Liberia, on Nov. 18 last year. Photo: AFP

Evidence for this comes in part from captive chimpanzees, which have apparently been seen independently developing simple tool use, such as scooping with a stick and sponging with a leaf.

However, those behaviors differ from comparatively more complex techniques, such as cracking nuts, and captivity is vastly different to the wild.

Kathelijne Koops, a professor in the University of Zurich’s anthropology department, designed a series of experiments involving wild chimpanzees in Guinea.

While one population of chimpanzees in Guinea’s Bossou does crack nuts, another group just 6km away in Nimba does not.

Koops wanted to see whether the Nimba population would develop the behavior if introduced to the tools to do so.

The researchers set up four scenarios: In the first, the chimpanzees encountered palm nuts in shells and stones that could be used for cracking them open.

The second had palm nuts in shells and stones, but also edible palm nut fruit. The third had the stones, unshelled palm nuts and some cracked nut shells.

The final experiment offered stones and Coula nuts, which are more commonly and easily cracked by chimpanzee populations that use the technique.

Each experiment ran for several months at a time, mostly in 2008.

However, while the experiment sites in Nimba were visited and explored by dozens of chimpanzees, who were filmed with cameras installed at the location, not once did they attempt to crack a nut.

The study, published Monday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, suggests that nut cracking might be an outcome of cumulative culture, similar to that of humans.

Between 16 and 53 chimpanzees visited each site during the experiments and primate behavior specialist Gisela Kaplan, who was not involved with the research, questioned whether the numbers were sufficient to draw broad conclusions.

“As in human society, the number of innovators is relatively small in animals, and the expression of innovation depends also on many social and ecological circumstances and pressures,” said Kaplan, professor emerita in animal behavior at the University of New England in Australia.

“Of course it would be interesting to test additional communities,” Koops said.

The findings so far suggest there might be “greater continuity between chimpanzee and human cultural evolution than is normally assumed,” she added.