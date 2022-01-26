Burkinabe soldiers seize power, suspend constitution

GOOD OR BAD? While world leaders decried the events, hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in the capital, welcoming soldiers and honking car horns

AFP, OUAGADOUGOU





Soldiers in Burkina Faso on Monday announced on state television that they had seized power in the West African country following a mutiny over the civilian president’s failure to contain an Islamist insurgency.

A junior officer announced the suspension of the constitution, the dissolution of the government and parliament, and the closure of the country’s borders from midnight on Monday, reading from a statement signed by Burkinabe Army Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

He said that the new Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration (MPSR) would re-establish “constitutional order” within a “reasonable time,” adding that a nationwide nightly curfew would be enforced.

Captain Sidsore Kader Ouedraogo, spokesman for the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration, announces that the army has taken control of the country in Ouagadougou on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Hundreds of people gathered to celebrate the military coup in Ouagadougou, welcoming soldiers, honking vehicle horns and waving the national flag.

Earlier on Monday, African and Western powers denounced what they called an “attempted coup” and the EU demanded the “immediate” release of Burkinabe President Roch Marc Christian Kabore.

The US called for Kabore’s release and urged “members of the security forces to respect Burkina Faso’s constitution.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he “strongly condemns any attempted takeover of government by the force of arms,” calling the events a “coup.”

Following contradictory reports over Kabore’s whereabouts, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement: “We now know that President Kabore is under the control of the military.”

He called the situation “extremely worrying.”

The African Union said that Commission Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat “strongly condemns the attempted coup d’etat against the democratically elected president.”

France, the former colonial power in Burkina Faso, urged its citizens in the country to “avoid any travel” and said two Air France flights scheduled for late on Monday had been canceled.

On Sunday, gunfire was heard at numerous military bases and near Kabore’s Ouagadougou residence. Witnesses reported seeing a helicopter overhead. Mobile Internet was cut on the same day.

Police used tear gas to disperse banned protests on Saturday, arresting dozens.

Then on Sunday, demonstrators set fire to the headquarters of the ruling party. Fresh protests were staged on Monday.

The insurgency, which swept in from Mali, has overwhelmed Burkina’s poorly trained and badly equipped armed forces.