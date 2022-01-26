Eight people were killed and about 50 injured in a crush outside a Cameroonian soccer stadium on Monday ahead of a Confederation of African Football (CAF) Africa Cup of Nations match.
Crowds attempted to enter through a southern entrance at the Olembe Stadium in the capital, Yaounde, to watch the host nation play Comoros.
Although the stadium’s capacity of 60,000 spectators has been limited over coronavirus fears, the 60 percent cap is raised to 80 percent when Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions play.
Photo: AP
“Eight deaths were recorded — two women in their thirties, four men in their thirties, one child, one body taken away by the family,” a preliminary Cameroonian Ministry of Health report said.
The ministry said that victims were “immediately transported” in ambulances, but “heavy road traffic slowed down the transport.”
About 50 people were injured in the crush, including two people with multiple injuries and two more with serious head wounds, it said.
A baby was also trampled by the crowd, although the infant was “immediately extracted and taken to Yaounde General Hospital” and is in a “medically stable” condition, it added.
Tournament organizers had earlier said that casualties had been recorded, without providing further details.
“There was a crush as can happen when there is a stampede. We are waiting for reliable information on the number of casualties in this tragic incident,” Africa Cup of Nations organizing committee spokesperson Abel Mbengue said.
The CAF, which runs the continent’s flagship competition, said that it was “investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired.”
The organization said in an online statement that it had sent its secretary-general to “visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde.”
It added that it was in “constant communication with the Cameroonian government and the local organizing committee.”
Cameroonian Minister of Health Manaouda Malachie posted images on Twitter showing him visiting a hospital treating the injured.
“Everything is done to give them free care and the best support,” he wrote.
Yesterday morning, the CAF was to hold a “crisis meeting” with the organizing committee to discuss security issues in the stadiums, a source close to the organization said.
Cameroon was meant to host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2019, but the event was relocated to Egypt in January of that year over concerns that Cameroon’s stadiums were not prepared for the matches.
