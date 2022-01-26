China gives ‘Fight Club’ new ending

‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The new ending to David Fincher’s 1999 movie in which the state triumphs sparked head scratching and outrage among many Chinese viewers

AFP, BEIJING





The first rule of Fight Club in China? Do not mention the original ending.

The second rule of Fight Club in China? Change it so the police win.

China has some of the world’s most restrictive censorship rules, with authorities only approving a handful of foreign movies for release each year — sometimes with major cuts.

Among the latest movies to undergo such treatment is David Fincher’s 1999 cult classic Fight Club starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton.

Movie fans in China noticed over the weekend that a version of the film newly available on streaming platform Tencent Video was given a makeover that transforms the anarchist, anti-capitalist message that made the film a global hit.

In the closing scenes of the original movie, Norton’s character, The Narrator, kills off his imaginary alter ego Tyler Durden — played by Pitt — and then watches multiple buildings explode, suggesting his character’s plan to bring down modern civilization is under way, but the new version in China has a very different take.

The Narrator still proceeds with killing off Durden, but the exploding building scene is replaced with a black screen and a coda: “The police rapidly figured out the whole plan and arrested all criminals, successfully preventing the bomb from exploding.”

It then adds that Tyler — a figment of The Narrator’s imagination — was sent to a “lunatic asylum” for psychological treatment and was later discharged.

The new ending in which the state triumphs sparked head scratching and outrage among many Chinese viewers — many of whom would likely have seen pirated versions of the unadulterated movie.

“This is too outrageous,” one viewer commented on Tencent Video.

“Fight Club on Tencent Video tells us that they don’t just delete scenes, but add to the plot, too,” a user wrote on Sina Weibo.

It is not currently clear if government censors ordered the alternative ending or if the original movie’s producers made the changes. Tencent did not comment on the matter.

Hollywood studios often release alternative cuts in the hopes of clearing Beijing’s censorship hurdles and getting lucrative access to millions of Chinese.

In 2019, multiple scenes in the movie Bohemian Rhapsody referencing iconic musician Freddie Mercury’s sexuality — a pivotal part of his biography — were dropped in its China release.

Chinese authorities have launched sweeping state crackdowns on tax evasion and perceived immoral behavior in the entertainment industry, a tightening that has already targeted some of the nation’s biggest celebrities.

The Cyberspace Administration of China yesterday announced that it was launching a month-long “clean” Web campaign to create a “civilized and healthy” atmosphere online over the Lunar New Year holiday.