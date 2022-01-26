North Korea yesterday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid COVID-19 pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the US.
One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules, said South Korean and US intelligence officials were analyzing the launches, but did not provide further details.
Another military official, who requested anonymity over similar reasons, said the tests were conducted from an inland area, but did not specify where.
North Korea has been increasing its testing activity recently in an apparent effort to pressure the administration of US President Joe Biden over the stalled diplomacy after the pandemic unleashed further shock on an economy broken by crippling US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons program and decades of mismanagement by its own government.
North Korea on Thursday issued a veiled threat to resume the testing of nuclear explosives and long-range missiles targeting the US homeland, which North Korean leader Kim Jong-un suspended in 2018 while initiating diplomacy with the US.
Some experts say North Korea could dramatically escalate weapons demonstrations after the Winter Olympics, which begin on Friday next week in China, the North’s main ally and economic lifeline.
They say Pyongyang’s leadership likely feels it could use a dramatic provocation to move the needle with the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks, but showed no willingness to ease sanctions unless Kim takes real steps to abandon the nuclear weapons and missiles he sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.
Yesterday’s launches could have been followup tests of a weapon North Korea has described as a long-range cruise missile and first tested in September last year, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies.
State media in reports at the time said the missiles were fired from launcher trucks and could strike targets 1,500km away. It described those missiles as a “strategic weapon of great significance” — wording that implies they were developed to carry nuclear weapons.
While halting the tests of nuclear devices and intercontinental ballistic missiles, Kim Jong-un since 2019 has been ramping up tests of various shorter-range weapons apparently designed to overwhelm missile defenses in the region.
Experts say the North’s expanding missile arsenal reflects an aim to apply more pressure on its rivals to accept it as a nuclear power in hopes of winning relief from economic sanctions and convert the diplomacy with Washington into mutual arms-reduction negotiations.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of
RED LINE: The US and its allies would not accept if ‘any’ Russian troops cross into Ukraine, the state secretary said, clarifying Biden’s remarks about a ‘minor incursion’ The US and its allies on Thursday warned Moscow of grave consequences if “any” of the tens of thousands of troops massed on the border were to cross into Ukraine. Following talks in Berlin with Germany, France and the UK, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia “cannot match” Western powers’ resoluteness. Allowing Russia to breach Ukraine’s territorial integrity would “drag us all back to a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent, and this city, were divided in two ... with the threat of all-out war hanging over everyone’s heads,” he told reporters. In a show of that