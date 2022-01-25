World News Quick Take

Agencies





AUSTRALIA

Child abductor confesses

A man on trial for abducting a four-year-old girl from a remote campsite yesterday confessed to her kidnapping, a surprise development in the case. Cleo Smith disappeared from her family’s tent in Western Australia in October last year, but the girl was found 18 days later, alone inside a locked house in Carnarvon, a short drive from where she went missing. Her accused abductor, Terence Darrell Kelly, pleaded guilty to child abduction via video link from prison. When the single charge was leveled at him, Kelly simply said: “Guilty.”

TONGA

Eruption ‘dwarfed’ A-bomb

A Jan. 15 volcanic eruption unleashed explosive forces that dwarfed the power of the Hiroshima atomic bomb, NASA has said. The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano spewed debris as high as 40km into the atmosphere during an eruption that triggered tsunamis. “We think the amount of energy released by the eruption was equivalent to somewhere between five and 30 million tonnes of TNT,” NASA scientist Jim Garvin said. NASA said the eruption was hundreds of times stronger than the US atomic bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Hiroshima in August 1945, which was estimated to be about 15,000 tonnes of TNT.

INDONESIA

Isles welcome Singaporeans

The government yesterday opened up two islands close to Singapore to visitors from the city-state, officials said. Singaporeans can visit Batam and Bintan islands about 15km and 30km away respectively providing they are vaccinated against COVID-19, they undergo tests and have insurance coverage, authorities said. The two islands were popular vacation spots among Singaporeans prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

IRAN

Statue vandal arrested

Authorities on Sunday arrested an individual for destroying a statue of the Islamic republic’s founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the previous day, a local official said. The incident comes as the country prepares to celebrate in February the 43rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and Khomenei’s triumphant return to Tehran from exile. It is the second reported attack this month against statues honoring the republic’s revered figures. “The individual was identified in the shortest possible time and sent to prison,” the Islamic Republic News Agency quoted local governor Hamidreza Taamoli as saying, without disclosing the detainee’s identity.

ISRAEL

‘Submarine affair’ probed

The Cabinet on Sunday voted to establish a formal inquiry into a 2012 naval procurement deal that has been marred by corruption allegations implicating close associates of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu has not personally been accused of wrongdoing in the so-called “submarine affair,” which concerns a multibillion-shekel deal to acquire naval vessels from the German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp. On Twitter before the Cabinet approved the probe, Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid called the submarine affair “the most serious security corruption case in the history of Israel. “It is necessary to turn over every stone to reach the truth.” Several people have been charged in the case. This month, a separate agreement was announced to buy three more submarines from Thyssenkrupp in a 10 billion shekel (US$3.16 billion) deal.

MEXICO

Second journalist shot

A journalist was shot dead in Tijuana on Sunday, the state government said, becoming the second killed in the area within a week. Lourdes Mandonado, a journalist with decades of experience, was shot dead in her car in the Santa Fe neighborhood, the attorney general’s office of Baja California said in a statement. The killing came less than a week after officials reported that photojournalist Margarito Martinez, 49, died after being shot in the head outside his home in Tijuana. A source with knowledge of the case said Maldonado had been registered in the state’s protection program for journalists, which included some police surveillance of her home. Maldonado was the third journalist killed this year in the country.

ARMENIA

President steps down

President Armen Sarkisian on Sunday announced that he is resigning his largely symbolic position. “This is not an emotionally driven decision and it comes from a specific logic,” Sarkisian said in a statement on his official Web site. “The president does not have the necessary tools to influence the important processes of foreign and domestic policy in difficult times for the people and the country,” he said. Sarkisian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had disagreed over a decision to remove the chief of the military’s general staff in the wake of a war with Azerbaijan and amid protests that brought thousands onto the streets.

POLAND

Tourist held for Nazi salute

Police on Sunday said that they had detained a Dutch tourist for giving the Nazi salute at the site of the former death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau. “Officers from Oswiecim detained a 29-year-old woman from the Netherlands today,” regional police wrote on Twitter. “The tourist had been performing the Hitler salute in front of the ‘Arbeit Macht Frei’ [‘Work Sets You Free’] gate,” they added. Prosecutors issued her with a fine, the news agency PAP reported, adding that she was caught in the act by guards. “She explained it away as a bad joke,” regional police press officer Bartosz Izdebski told PAP.

PORTUGAL

Rower’s body not recovered

The body of 75-year-old French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, who had been trying to row across the Atlantic, has not been recovered, the Portuguese navy said on Sunday. “The search ended at the end of the day yesterday [Saturday] without it being possible to find the victim,” the navy said in a statement. The coast guard had located his overturned boat off the Portuguese archipelago of the Azores on Friday. Savin set off from mainland Portugal’s southern tip on Jan. 1. He had been hoping to reach the Caribbean in his rowing boat, which was 8m long and 1.7m wide, but there had been no contact with him since Thursday night.

NETHERLANDS

Stowaway survives flight

A stowaway was discovered in the wheel section under the front of a Cargolux freight plane that arrived at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport from Africa on Sunday, military police said. “The man is doing well considering the circumstances and has been taken to a hospital,” military police, who are in charge of Dutch border control, said in a statement. Marechausse spokeswoman Joanna Helmonds said the man’s age and nationality had not yet been determined. “Our first concern of course was for his health,” she said.