A former minister in the UK’s Conservative government said she was told her Muslim faith was a reason she was fired, a claim that has deepened the rifts roiling British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s governing party.
Former British secretary of state for transport Nusrat Ghani told the Sunday Times that when she was demoted in 2020, a government whip said her “Muslimness” was “making colleagues uncomfortable.”
She said she was told “there were concerns that I wasn’t loyal to the party as I didn’t do enough to defend the party against Islamophobia allegations.”
Photo: Reuters / UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor / Handout
“It was very clear to me that the whips and No. 10 [Downing Street] were holding me to a higher threshold of loyalty than others because of my background and faith,” Ghani said.
Conservative chief whip Mark Spencer said he was the person that Ghani was talking about, but strongly denied her allegation.
“These accusations are completely false and I consider them to be defamatory,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have never used those words attributed to me.”
The Conservative Party whips’ office said Ghani’s claims “are categorically untrue.”
“The Conservative Party does not tolerate any form of racism or discrimination,” it said in a statement.
The prime minister’s office said Johnson met with Ghani to discuss her concerns in 2020 and invited her to file a formal complaint, but that she did not do so.
Ghani said in a statement that Johnson had told her “that he could not get involved and suggested I use the internal Conservative Party complaint process” — something she considered “not appropriate for something that happened on government business.”
“All I have ever wanted was for his government to take this seriously, investigate properly and ensure no other colleague has to endure this,” she said.
Several Conservative lawmakers, including senior ministers, spoke up to support Ghani. Caroline Nokes, who heads Parliament’s Women and Equalities Committee, said Ghani’s treatment had been “appalling” and she was brave to speak out.
British Secretary of State for Education Nadhim Zahawi wrote on Twitter that Ghani’s allegations must be “investigated properly & racism routed out.”
His tweet ended with the hashtag “standwithNus.”
British Secretary of State for Health Sajid Javid said Ghani was “a friend and a credit to the Conservative Party.”
Ghani was elected to Parliament in 2015, and was made a junior minister in 2018. At the time, her boss, then-British secretary of state for transport Chris Grayling, said it was proof that the Conservatives “were a party of opportunity.”
However, some have accused the party of failing to stamp out anti-Muslim prejudice under Johnson, who in 2018 compared women who wear face-covering veils to “letter boxes.”
