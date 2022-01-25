Indian grocery start-ups are luring tech-savvy customers with the promise of deliveries within 10 minutes, sparking a boom in “quick commerce,” but heating up concerns about road safety as delivery personnel scramble to meet tight deadlines.
Competition was already intense and now Softbank-backed Blinkit and its rival, Zepto, are racing to hire staff and open stores in their bid to grab a share of the market by offering the convenience of delivery in 10 minutes, far lower than the hours or days that competitors take.
Their mission: pack groceries within a few minutes at so-called “dark stores,” or small warehouses in densely populated neighborhood buildings, and send delivery personnel to nearby locations with about seven minutes to spare.
“Ten minutes is very sharp,” said Vijay Chhibber, a former chairman of the Indian National Highways Authority. “If there was a [road safety] regulator, it would have said this can’t be a company’s unique selling point.”
Even in cities, most roads are riddled with potholes, while cattle or other animals straying into traffic present a frequent challenge for motorists, who often break basic rules.
Last year, the World Bank said India had a death every four minutes on its roads. Crashes kill about 150,000 people each year.
The 13 Blinkit and Zepto drivers interviewed in Mumbai, New Delhi and Gurugram said that they face pressure to meet delivery deadlines, which often leads to speeding.
“We get five to six minutes, and I feel tense and fear for my life,” one Blinkit driver said on condition of anonymity.
Delivery drivers said that in their rush, many of them mark their orders as having been delivered, even before they get to the buyer’s destination.
Frustration was also on display in a conversation on a WhatsApp group of Blinkit drivers in Mumbai.
“Ban this 10-minute [delivery],” said one user, after photographs were posted of a driver said to have been injured while rushing to fill a delivery deadline.
The concerns reflect the dark side of India’s booming gig economy, in which workers often say that they feel shortchanged or that working conditions are “battle tough.”
For now, Indians are hooked.
Deliveries on New Year’s Eve included more than 43,000 cans of fizzy drinks, a Blinkit investor wrote on Twitter, adding that “33,440 condoms were ordered on @letsblinkit today. Someone ordered 80 condoms in one go.”
