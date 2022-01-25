Twenty years after he planned the controversial barrier between Israel and Palestinians, Dany Tirza is developing a security tool that requires no cement: body cameras with facial recognition technology.
Tirza, a former Israeli army colonel, said that his company Yozmot aims to produce a body-worn camera enabling police to scan crowds and detect suspects in real time.
“The policeman will know who he is facing,” he said.
Tirza, 63, spoke to reporters from his home in Kfar Adumim, a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank.
He said he partnered with Tel Aviv-based Corsight AI to develop a body-worn police camera that could instantly identify people in a crowd, even if they wear masks, make-up or camouflage, and could match them to photographs dating back decades.
Corsight CEO Rob Watts did not confirm the collaboration, but said his company is working with about 230 “integrators” worldwide who incorporate facial recognition software into cameras.
The technology allows clients to build databases, whether of company employees allowed into a building, ticket holders permitted into a stadium, or suspects wanted by the police, Watts said.
“Why do I need a credit card? I don’t, I’ve got a face,” he said. “The consumer will very, very quickly and readily adopt facial recognition, because it’s easy.”
Palestinian digital rights advocate Nadim Nashif said the use of facial recognition technology entrenched Israel’s “control” over Palestinians and added to a “domination” of physical spaces.
However, Tirza praised its use at checkpoints, saying that the main aim was to reduce “friction” between soldiers and residents.
Tirza was a colonel in the Israeli military in 2002 when he was tasked with designing a barrier in response to attacks during the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising.
Part towering concrete slabs, part fence, it snakes for more than 500km along the Israel-West Bank border.
Palestinians have said that the barrier’s construction grabbed nearly 10 percent of the West Bank and the International Court of Justice ruled it illegal but Tirza said it also reshaped the conflict.
