Taliban and Western diplomats yesterday met in Oslo for talks on Afghanistan’s humanitarian crisis and human rights, especially those of women whose freedoms have been curbed by the Islamist government.
In their first visit to Europe since returning to power in August last year, the Taliban met representatives of the US, France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Norway and the EU.
The Taliban delegation was headed by Afghan Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi.
Photo: Reuters
The closed-door discussions, facilitated by Norway, were held at the Soria Moria Hotel, on a snowy hilltop outside Oslo.
The discussions were expected to focus on Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation, which has deteriorated drastically since August, when the Taliban stormed back to power 20 years after being toppled.
International aid came to a halt, worsening the plight of millions of people already suffering from hunger after several severe droughts.
Photo: AFP
“As we seek to address humanitarian crisis together with allies, partners, and relief orgs, we will continue clear-eyed diplomacy with the Taliban regarding our concerns and our abiding interest in a stable, rights-respecting and inclusive Afghanistan,” US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West wrote on Twitter on Sunday.
No country has recognized the Taliban government, and Norwegian Minister of Foreign Affairs Anniken Huitfeldt stressed that the talks would “not represent a legitimization or recognition of the Taliban.”
“But we must talk to the de facto authorities in the country. We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian disaster,” Huitfeldt said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Taliban hoped the talks would help “transform the atmosphere of war ... into a peaceful situation,” Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Saturday.
Since August, international aid, which financed about 80 percent of the Afghan budget, has been suspended and the US has frozen US$9.5 billion in assets in the Afghan central bank.
Unemployment has skyrocketed and civil servants’ salaries have not been paid for months in the country, already ravaged by several severe droughts.
Hunger now threatens 23 million Afghans, or 55 percent of the population, according to the UN, which says it needs US$4.4 billion from donor countries this year to address the humanitarian crisis.
While the Taliban claim to have modernized, women are still largely excluded from public-sector employment and most secondary schools for girls remain closed.
Two women’s rights campaigners disappeared last week in Kabul.
On Sunday, during the first day of the three-day visit to Oslo, the Taliban met with Afghan civil society members, including female activists and journalists, for talks on human rights.
One of those attending the meetings, women’s rights advocate Jamila Afghani, said: “It was a positive icebreaking meeting.”
The Taliban “displayed goodwill... Let’s see what their actions will be, based on their words,” she said.
