A resident of Australia’s Yuendumu community is pleading with the Northern Territory Government to provide a quarantine facility, after her COVID-19-positive relative was forced to sleep on the veranda and spend three days under a tree to safely isolate.
The Warlpiri woman, who asked not to be named, said that she is “stressed and worried” that her child and partner, who is on dialysis, remain exposed to the virus while their elderly relative is in their care.
Communication with health officials has left her confused about whether her relative would be asked to stay at home, she said.
“There should be a quarantine place somewhere in Yuendumu,” the woman said. “Positive people have been staying in their houses, in every house in Yuendumu, that’s how the spread went really fast.”
Vacant homes or public facilities could be used for quarantine to take pressure off families whose homes are overcrowded, and where COVID-19 positive people are sharing one bathroom or kitchen, she said.
In one home, 23 people are sharing facilities, it has been reported.
“It’s to keep the community and houses safer. That way we don’t have to be stressing out and [becoming] frustrated, keeping positive people in our yard,” she said.
Leaked minutes of a Yuendumu local emergency health response group — made up of Northern Territory police officiers, health workers and community organizations — expressed concern that the “urban model” of managing COVID-19 at home was not working in the community.
“It appears that the outbreak cannot be contained by using the tools and practices [quarantines and lockouts] in place. An approach that is not working for the community and more fit for an urban mainstream environment,” the minutes of the meeting on Monday last week said.
