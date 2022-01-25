COVID-19: Police clash with virus-rules protesters

‘HEALTH DICTATORSHIP’: Demonstrators carried signs decrying the Brussels mayor over COVID-19 prevention measures, as daily infections in Belgium surged last week

AFP, BRUSSELS





Police on Sunday fired water cannons and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against COVID-19 rules.

Authorities estimated that about 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital — the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past few months.

Clashes broke out close to the EU’s headquarters, as police used water cannons and tear gas to push back hundreds of protesters who hurled paving stones and firecrackers.

Police confront demonstrators protesting against COVID-19 prevention measures in Brussels on Sunday. Photo: Bloomberg

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the “senseless destruction and violence” after masked attackers smashed a glass entrance at the offices of the bloc’s diplomatic service.

Officers were later forced to seek shelter in a metro station, as they were pelted with metal barriers.

Police said that about 70 people were arrested, including a dozen for more serious offenses including throwing projectiles and damaging property.

Three officers and 12 demonstrators were hospitalized, but none were in life-threatening condition.

“Freedom of expression is one of the foundations of our society. Everyone is free to express their opinion,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement. “But our society will never accept indiscriminate violence, and even less towards our police forces. Those involved this Sunday will be prosecuted.”

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close wrote on Twitter that it had been a “difficult day.”

“Nothing can justify the physical attacks of which the police have been victims,” he wrote.

The protest came as a wave of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 causes infections to reach record highs across Europe.

Protesters carried signs slamming De Croo and the COVID-19 “safe pass” required to enter numerous venues. Organizers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states.

Flags from France, the Netherland, Poland and Romania could be seen in the crowd.

“What has been happening since 2020 has allowed people to wake up to corruption,” said Francesca Fanara, who traveled from Lille in northern France. “I have come to march together.”

“It’s a health dictatorship,” said Adolfo Barbosa from Portugal. “It warms the heart to see these people here.”

Belgium has seen daily infections surge to more than 60,000 in the past week in what authorities have called a “tsunami,” but the milder variant and high rate of vaccination — including people getting a third booster shot — means that health systems have not come under the same strain as during earlier waves.

De Croo on Friday said that restaurants and bars could extend their opening hours — although nightclubs would remain closed.

Neighboring France has said that it would begin a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday next week after authorities said there were “encouraging signs” that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant was ebbing.