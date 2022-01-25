Police on Sunday fired water cannons and tear gas at stone-throwing protesters after tens of thousands of demonstrators marched through Brussels against COVID-19 rules.
Authorities estimated that about 50,000 people paraded through the Belgian capital — the largest in a spate of protests in the city over the past few months.
Clashes broke out close to the EU’s headquarters, as police used water cannons and tear gas to push back hundreds of protesters who hurled paving stones and firecrackers.
Photo: Bloomberg
EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell condemned the “senseless destruction and violence” after masked attackers smashed a glass entrance at the offices of the bloc’s diplomatic service.
Officers were later forced to seek shelter in a metro station, as they were pelted with metal barriers.
Police said that about 70 people were arrested, including a dozen for more serious offenses including throwing projectiles and damaging property.
Three officers and 12 demonstrators were hospitalized, but none were in life-threatening condition.
“Freedom of expression is one of the foundations of our society. Everyone is free to express their opinion,” Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said in a statement. “But our society will never accept indiscriminate violence, and even less towards our police forces. Those involved this Sunday will be prosecuted.”
Brussels Mayor Philippe Close wrote on Twitter that it had been a “difficult day.”
“Nothing can justify the physical attacks of which the police have been victims,” he wrote.
The protest came as a wave of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 causes infections to reach record highs across Europe.
Protesters carried signs slamming De Croo and the COVID-19 “safe pass” required to enter numerous venues. Organizers including the World Wide Demonstration for Freedom and Europeans United for Freedom had called for people to come from other EU states.
Flags from France, the Netherland, Poland and Romania could be seen in the crowd.
“What has been happening since 2020 has allowed people to wake up to corruption,” said Francesca Fanara, who traveled from Lille in northern France. “I have come to march together.”
“It’s a health dictatorship,” said Adolfo Barbosa from Portugal. “It warms the heart to see these people here.”
Belgium has seen daily infections surge to more than 60,000 in the past week in what authorities have called a “tsunami,” but the milder variant and high rate of vaccination — including people getting a third booster shot — means that health systems have not come under the same strain as during earlier waves.
De Croo on Friday said that restaurants and bars could extend their opening hours — although nightclubs would remain closed.
Neighboring France has said that it would begin a gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions from Wednesday next week after authorities said there were “encouraging signs” that the wave of infections due to the Omicron variant was ebbing.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of
A huge designer property in Beijing and millions of dollars hidden in seafood boxes — a state television series on China’s anti-graft campaign is captivating viewers and lifting the lid on officials brought down on graft charges. A staggering number of Chinese Communist Party cadres have been caught up in Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) anti-corruption drive in the past few years, which critics say has also served as a way to remove political enemies since he came to power in 2013. The ongoing five-part series aired by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) shows televised confessions by officials accused of corruption,