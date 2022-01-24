HONDURAS
US urges calm after brawl
The US embassy on Saturday called for calm and dialogue after lawmakers brawled in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body, just days before president-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. “Due to the events of January 21, the United States calls on political actors to remain calm, engage in dialogue and refrain from violence and provocative rhetoric, and urges their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law,” the embassy wrote on Twitter. Castro’s legislative plans suffered a body blow on Friday when about 18 members of her Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) broke ranks and collaborated with the ruling National Party to elect a Libre lawmaker as the president of Congress. The dispute triggered chaotic scenes, as the vote broke an agreement Castro had with the Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), an allied party that helped her claim victory, to install a PSH lawmaker as the Congress president. Castro, calling the move a “betrayal,” expelled the 18 lawmakers from her party.
GERMANY
Head of navy resigns
The head of the navy resigned on Saturday after coming under fire at home and abroad for comments he made on Ukraine and Russia. Speaking at an event in India on Friday, vice admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said that Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Schoenbach also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved “respect.” His comments caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke in Berlin. By late Saturday, Schoenbach had asked for his dismissal, saying that he wanted to prevent further damage resulting from his “ill-considered statements.”
TURKEY
Journalist arrested, charged
A journalist was arrested and charged with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a ruling by the Criminal Court of Peace in Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu and Demiroren news agency reported. Sedef Kabas, 52, was detained after a prosecutor opened a probe into her comments on a television broadcast and in a Twitter post, Demiroren said. Prior to the ruling, Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul wrote on Twitter that “these unlawful statements will get what they deserved.” Insulting the president carries a prison term of up to four years. Tens of thousands of people have been investigated for insulting the president in the past few years. Turkey last year jailed 18 journalists, out of 293 jailed worldwide, Committee to Protect Journalists data showed.
MEXICO
Traffickers fake ambulance
Authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle migrants to the US border, but on Saturday they said they found a new one: a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children. The Secretariat for Home Affairs said that the vehicle had been painted with fake logos from a government hospital network. The vehicle was stopped in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca. The National Migration Institute said the driver had tried to pass himself off as a healthcare worker and was detained. Migrants found in such circumstances are usually returned to their home countries. Traffickers are often found using trucks that are painted with the logos of well-known companies to try to avoid scrutiny.
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found