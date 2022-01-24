World News Quick Take

Agencies





HONDURAS

US urges calm after brawl

The US embassy on Saturday called for calm and dialogue after lawmakers brawled in Congress a day earlier amid a dispute over who would head up the legislative body, just days before president-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. “Due to the events of January 21, the United States calls on political actors to remain calm, engage in dialogue and refrain from violence and provocative rhetoric, and urges their supporters to express themselves peacefully while respecting the rule of law,” the embassy wrote on Twitter. Castro’s legislative plans suffered a body blow on Friday when about 18 members of her Liberty and Refoundation Party (Libre) broke ranks and collaborated with the ruling National Party to elect a Libre lawmaker as the president of Congress. The dispute triggered chaotic scenes, as the vote broke an agreement Castro had with the Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), an allied party that helped her claim victory, to install a PSH lawmaker as the Congress president. Castro, calling the move a “betrayal,” expelled the 18 lawmakers from her party.

GERMANY

Head of navy resigns

The head of the navy resigned on Saturday after coming under fire at home and abroad for comments he made on Ukraine and Russia. Speaking at an event in India on Friday, vice admiral Kay-Achim Schoenbach said that Ukraine would not regain the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed in 2014. Schoenbach also said it was important to have Russia on the same side against China and suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin deserved “respect.” His comments caused anger in Ukraine, which summoned the German ambassador to complain. They also sparked consternation and a swift rebuke in Berlin. By late Saturday, Schoenbach had asked for his dismissal, saying that he wanted to prevent further damage resulting from his “ill-considered statements.”

TURKEY

Journalist arrested, charged

A journalist was arrested and charged with insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan after a ruling by the Criminal Court of Peace in Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu and Demiroren news agency reported. Sedef Kabas, 52, was detained after a prosecutor opened a probe into her comments on a television broadcast and in a Twitter post, Demiroren said. Prior to the ruling, Minister of Justice Abdulhamit Gul wrote on Twitter that “these unlawful statements will get what they deserved.” Insulting the president carries a prison term of up to four years. Tens of thousands of people have been investigated for insulting the president in the past few years. Turkey last year jailed 18 journalists, out of 293 jailed worldwide, Committee to Protect Journalists data showed.

MEXICO

Traffickers fake ambulance

Authorities have detected many strange schemes to smuggle migrants to the US border, but on Saturday they said they found a new one: a fake ambulance loaded with 28 Nicaraguans, including nine unaccompanied children. The Secretariat for Home Affairs said that the vehicle had been painted with fake logos from a government hospital network. The vehicle was stopped in the Pacific coast state of Oaxaca. The National Migration Institute said the driver had tried to pass himself off as a healthcare worker and was detained. Migrants found in such circumstances are usually returned to their home countries. Traffickers are often found using trucks that are painted with the logos of well-known companies to try to avoid scrutiny.