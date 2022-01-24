COVID-19: Beijing tests 2 million for virus as Olympics loom

AFP, BEIJING





Beijing city officials yesterday said that all 2 million residents of a neighborhood where they identified a small cluster of COVID-19 infections would be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympic Games.

The announcement came days after China’s postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries, following claims by authorities that mail could be the source of coronavirus cases.

About 30 infections have been detected in the past week in Beijing, one of the world’s most populous cities.

People line up for community-level nucleic-acid screening in Beijing’s Fengtai District yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

The WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control have said that the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low.

China’s cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 driving a fresh spike in infections.

Still, multiple small outbreaks around China — including in Beijing — have tested the country’s strict “zero COVID” policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened.

Local authorities have identified Fengtai District in southern Beijing as the epicenter of a cluster of six newly confirmed infections, taking the number of cases in the capital to 34.

With the Beijing Games starting on Feb. 4, international delegates, media personnel and some athletes have begun arriving.

In an effort to thwart the coronavirus, China is sealing the Olympics inside a tightly controlled “competition bubble,” cocooning thousands of people and stretching nearly 200km.