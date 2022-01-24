Beijing city officials yesterday said that all 2 million residents of a neighborhood where they identified a small cluster of COVID-19 infections would be tested, less than two weeks ahead of the start of the Winter Olympic Games.
The announcement came days after China’s postal service ordered workers to disinfect international deliveries, following claims by authorities that mail could be the source of coronavirus cases.
About 30 infections have been detected in the past week in Beijing, one of the world’s most populous cities.
Photo: EPA-EFE
The WHO and the US Centers for Disease Control have said that the risk of being infected from contaminated surfaces is low.
China’s cases constitute a tiny fraction of the massive surge in countries around the globe, with the highly contagious Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 driving a fresh spike in infections.
Still, multiple small outbreaks around China — including in Beijing — have tested the country’s strict “zero COVID” policy, which authorities have pursued even as the rest of the world has gradually reopened.
Local authorities have identified Fengtai District in southern Beijing as the epicenter of a cluster of six newly confirmed infections, taking the number of cases in the capital to 34.
With the Beijing Games starting on Feb. 4, international delegates, media personnel and some athletes have begun arriving.
In an effort to thwart the coronavirus, China is sealing the Olympics inside a tightly controlled “competition bubble,” cocooning thousands of people and stretching nearly 200km.
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
France is to relax some COVID-19 restrictions from early next month in a bet that an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-COV-2 would recede thanks to faster inoculations and plans to shut the unvaccinated out of most social activities. The French government is to lift the obligation to work from home at least three days a week from Feb. 2, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday. It would also remove a requirement to wear a mask outdoors, and scrap attendance limits for sports arenas and cultural venues, Castex said. Infections with the Delta variant are “clearly receding,” while the
SECRET AGREEMENT: China is paying for construction at Ream Naval Base, where dredging would be needed if larger military ships were to dock there, AMTI said Dredgers have been spotted off Cambodia’s Ream Naval Base, where China is funding construction work and deeper port facilities would be necessary for the docking of larger military ships, a US think tank said on Friday. The US, which has sought to push back against Beijing’s extensive territorial claims and military expansion in the South China Sea, reiterated its “serious concerns” about China’s construction and military presence at Ream. “These developments threaten US and partner interests, regional security and Cambodia’s sovereignty,” a US Department of State spokesperson said. The report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) think tank said the
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found