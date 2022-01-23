UNITED STATES
NY mayor urges gun reform
New York Mayor Eric Adams called on the federal government to help “stop the flow of weapons” into the city after a police officer was killed and another injured in a shooting on Friday. New York has been rocked by a spate of shootings in the past few days with Adams — a former police officer who was elected on a pledge to fight crime — vowing to tighten gun control. “We have witnessed the failure on a federal level to stop the flow of guns to this city,” Adams said at a briefing after the third shooting of an officer this week. “We need Washington to join us and act now,” he said.
LITHUANIA
Migrant pushbacks panned
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Friday said that migrant pushbacks were illegal, speaking before a conference in Vilnius, where authorities have been criticized for the practice. “People have the right to apply for asylum,” Johansson said. Thousands of migrants — mainly from the Middle East — have crossed or tried to cross the eastern border of the EU since last summer. In Lithuania alone, almost 8,200 people have been denied entry in what aid groups describe as illegal pushbacks. Governments in the region have defended the tactic, saying that is the only way to stop the influx, which the West blames on the Belarusian regime. Minister of the Interior Agne Bilotaite said that the country would “defend itself and the European Union’s external border,” despite the criticism, but called for the bloc to find common ground on the issue.
OCEANIA
Kiribati, Samoa lock down
Kiribati and Samoa yesterday entered lockdowns after arrivals brought COVID-19 to the Pacific nations that had avoided the worst of the pandemic for two years. Until this month, Kiribati had not reported a single COVID-19 case, while Samoa only had two since the pandemic began, WHO data showed. Both countries have now put in place stay-at-home orders. Dozens of passengers on a flight to Kiribati from Fiji — the first to arrive in the nation since borders reopened — tested positive for the virus. In Samoa, the restrictions were triggered after cases, presumably of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, linked to a repatriation flight from Australia rose to 15, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said. Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said: “There is now an assumption that COVID-19 is now spreading in the community.”
UNITED KINGDOM
ABBA settle lawsuit
Pop group ABBA have reached a settlement with a tribute band they described in a lawsuit as “parasitic and bad faith.” Lawyers for ABBA filed the lawsuit in December last year, arguing that British group Abba Mania could be confused with the original act. They said they had asked Abba Mania to change their name, but the quartet had refused. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but one of ABBA’s lawyers said that the tribute artists would stop using the name. Abba Mania formed in 1999 and describe themselves as “the world’s most successful touring Abba show.”
UNITED STATES
Monkeys escape truck crash
A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was on Friday involved in a crash in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three monkeys that had escaped. The truck, on its way to a lab, crashed with another vehicle in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item newspaper.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of