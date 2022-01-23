World News Quick Take

Agencies





UNITED STATES

NY mayor urges gun reform

New York Mayor Eric Adams called on the federal government to help “stop the flow of weapons” into the city after a police officer was killed and another injured in a shooting on Friday. New York has been rocked by a spate of shootings in the past few days with Adams — a former police officer who was elected on a pledge to fight crime — vowing to tighten gun control. “We have witnessed the failure on a federal level to stop the flow of guns to this city,” Adams said at a briefing after the third shooting of an officer this week. “We need Washington to join us and act now,” he said.

LITHUANIA

Migrant pushbacks panned

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson on Friday said that migrant pushbacks were illegal, speaking before a conference in Vilnius, where authorities have been criticized for the practice. “People have the right to apply for asylum,” Johansson said. Thousands of migrants — mainly from the Middle East — have crossed or tried to cross the eastern border of the EU since last summer. In Lithuania alone, almost 8,200 people have been denied entry in what aid groups describe as illegal pushbacks. Governments in the region have defended the tactic, saying that is the only way to stop the influx, which the West blames on the Belarusian regime. Minister of the Interior Agne Bilotaite said that the country would “defend itself and the European Union’s external border,” despite the criticism, but called for the bloc to find common ground on the issue.

OCEANIA

Kiribati, Samoa lock down

Kiribati and Samoa yesterday entered lockdowns after arrivals brought COVID-19 to the Pacific nations that had avoided the worst of the pandemic for two years. Until this month, Kiribati had not reported a single COVID-19 case, while Samoa only had two since the pandemic began, WHO data showed. Both countries have now put in place stay-at-home orders. Dozens of passengers on a flight to Kiribati from Fiji — the first to arrive in the nation since borders reopened — tested positive for the virus. In Samoa, the restrictions were triggered after cases, presumably of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, linked to a repatriation flight from Australia rose to 15, Samoan Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa said. Kiribati President Taneti Maamau said: “There is now an assumption that COVID-19 is now spreading in the community.”

UNITED KINGDOM

ABBA settle lawsuit

Pop group ABBA have reached a settlement with a tribute band they described in a lawsuit as “parasitic and bad faith.” Lawyers for ABBA filed the lawsuit in December last year, arguing that British group Abba Mania could be confused with the original act. They said they had asked Abba Mania to change their name, but the quartet had refused. Terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, but one of ABBA’s lawyers said that the tribute artists would stop using the name. Abba Mania formed in 1999 and describe themselves as “the world’s most successful touring Abba show.”

UNITED STATES

Monkeys escape truck crash

A truck carrying about 100 monkeys was on Friday involved in a crash in Pennsylvania, state police said as authorities searched for at least three monkeys that had escaped. The truck, on its way to a lab, crashed with another vehicle in Montour County, Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Andrea Pelachick told the Daily Item newspaper.