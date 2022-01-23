Three studies released on Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, at least among people who received booster shots.
They are the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection against Omicron, health officials said.
The papers echoed previous research — including studies in Germany, South Africa and the UK — indicating that available vaccines are less effective against Omicron than earlier variants, but also that booster doses rev up antibodies to increase the chance of avoiding symptomatic infection.
Photo: AFP
The first study looked at hospitalizations, and emergency room and urgent care center visits in 10 US states from August last year to this month.
It found that vaccine effectiveness was best after three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in preventing emergency department and urgent care visits.
Protection dropped from 94 percent during the Delta wave to 82 percent during the Omicron wave. Protection from just two doses was lower, especially if six months had passed since the second dose.
A third dose was at least 90 percent effective at preventing hospitalizations for COVID-19, both during the Delta and Omicron periods, the study also found.
The second study focused on COVID-19 case and death rates in 25 states from the beginning of April through Christmas.
People who were boosted had the highest protection against infection, both during the time Delta was dominant and when Omicron was taking over.
Those two articles were published online by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The Journal of the American Medical Association published the third study, also led by CDC researchers. It looked at people who tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10 last year to Jan. 1 at more than 4,600 testing sites across the US.
Three shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 67 percent effective against Omicron-related symptomatic disease compared with unvaccinated people.
However, two doses offered no significant protection against Omicron when measured several months after completion of the original series, the researchers found.
“It really shows the importance of getting a booster dose,” said Emma Accorsi, a CDC researcher who coauthored the study.
