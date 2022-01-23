An inmate serving a life sentence for murder in an overcrowded Karachi, Pakistan, prison has won a scholarship for further study after taking one of the highest scores in the city’s higher secondary school exams last year.
Syed Naeem Shah, 35, scored the highest in the general high-school exams among private candidates — that is, among non-traditional students — last year in Pakistan’s largest city, winning a scholarship for further studies from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).
“What I have achieved while languishing in jail is not possible if one does not have conviction,” Shah told Reuters in an interview in Central Prison Karachi, built by the British colonial administration in 1899.
Photo: Reuters
The prison, like many others in Pakistan, is notorious for being overcrowded, holding nearly 6,000 inmates in space meant for 2,400.
Pakistan prisons overall are at 130 percent capacity and are poorly ventilated, with insufficient beds and limited access to medicines, safe water and bathing facilities, Amnesty International says.
Speaking in a classroom inside the prison grounds, Shah said that he enjoyed school as a child, but that his family could not afford to continue his education.
In jail, older inmates who were also taking classes motivated him and helped him prepare for exams.
Shah is one of 1,200 inmates studying in Central Prison Karachi, but his success is unparalleled, prison deputy superintendent Saeed Soomro said.
“His results are tantamount to our success,” Soomro said.
Shah was sentenced to life — at least 25 years in Pakistan — in 2018 for the shooting and killing of another man in a personal disagreement in 2010.
Years spent as a prisoner on trial, plus time off for academic achievements, good behavior and blood donations, leaves him with about six years to serve.
Shah still has to pass an entrance exam to formally take up the scholarship, an ICAP official said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to talk to media.
“I feel it will be very difficult for me to pursue this scholarship from prison,” Shah said, given the technical and specialized subjects he would be pursuing.
Even before his exam success, Shah said he had filed an appeal against his conviction, which is pending.
“I appeal to the president of Pakistan, prime minister and chief executive of Sindh province to consider my case for remission,” Shah said.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
‘PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE’: Authorities asked anyone who bought a hamster after Dec. 22 to hand it over after hamsters at a shop tested positive for the Delta variant Hong Kong’s government yesterday faced outrage over its decision to cull hundreds of small animals after hamsters in a store tested positive for COVID-19. Like China, Hong Kong maintains a staunch “zero COVID” policy, stamping out the merest trace of the virus with contact tracing, mass testing, strict quarantines and prolonged social distancing rules. Its latest measures target hamsters and other small mammals — including chinchillas, rabbits and guinea pigs, which authorities on Tuesday said would be culled as a “precautionary measure.” The drastic move came after hamsters sold at the Little Boss pet shop tested positive for the Delta variant of