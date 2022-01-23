Pakistani convicted murderer tops entrance exams

Reuters, KARACHI, Pakistan





An inmate serving a life sentence for murder in an overcrowded Karachi, Pakistan, prison has won a scholarship for further study after taking one of the highest scores in the city’s higher secondary school exams last year.

Syed Naeem Shah, 35, scored the highest in the general high-school exams among private candidates — that is, among non-traditional students — last year in Pakistan’s largest city, winning a scholarship for further studies from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

“What I have achieved while languishing in jail is not possible if one does not have conviction,” Shah told Reuters in an interview in Central Prison Karachi, built by the British colonial administration in 1899.

Inmate Syed Naeem Shah speaks during an interview in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters

The prison, like many others in Pakistan, is notorious for being overcrowded, holding nearly 6,000 inmates in space meant for 2,400.

Pakistan prisons overall are at 130 percent capacity and are poorly ventilated, with insufficient beds and limited access to medicines, safe water and bathing facilities, Amnesty International says.

Speaking in a classroom inside the prison grounds, Shah said that he enjoyed school as a child, but that his family could not afford to continue his education.

In jail, older inmates who were also taking classes motivated him and helped him prepare for exams.

Shah is one of 1,200 inmates studying in Central Prison Karachi, but his success is unparalleled, prison deputy superintendent Saeed Soomro said.

“His results are tantamount to our success,” Soomro said.

Shah was sentenced to life — at least 25 years in Pakistan — in 2018 for the shooting and killing of another man in a personal disagreement in 2010.

Years spent as a prisoner on trial, plus time off for academic achievements, good behavior and blood donations, leaves him with about six years to serve.

Shah still has to pass an entrance exam to formally take up the scholarship, an ICAP official said, requesting anonymity as he is not authorized to talk to media.

“I feel it will be very difficult for me to pursue this scholarship from prison,” Shah said, given the technical and specialized subjects he would be pursuing.

Even before his exam success, Shah said he had filed an appeal against his conviction, which is pending.

“I appeal to the president of Pakistan, prime minister and chief executive of Sindh province to consider my case for remission,” Shah said.