Honduras’ Castro decries ‘betrayal’ of Congress allies

PRESIDENCY HOBBLED? Lawmakers of her own party did not vote for her preferred candidate, who likened it to a coup that in 2009 ousted her husband

Reuters, TEGUCIGALPA





Honduran president-elect Xiomara Castro on Friday accused some of her party’s lawmakers of “betrayal” after they broke a pact with a key ally, potentially putting in jeopardy Castro’s ability to pass a sweeping agenda in the Honduran Congress.

Lawmakers from Castro’s leftist Liberty and Refoundation party and two other parties appointed a member of their caucus as president of Congress, breaking an agreement to appoint a lawmaker from the Partido Salvador de Honduras (PSH), an ally that helped Castro claim victory.

The lawmakers said the appointment was aimed at protecting Castro’s incoming government.

Lawmakers tussle during a swearing-in ceremony in the Honduran Congress in Tegucigalpa on Friday. Photo: AFP

However, she threatened to block the new head of Congress from being sworn in on Thursday, the day she takes office.

“The betrayal was done!” Castro wrote on Twitter. “I don’t need traitors to protect me.”

She said her party had expelled the 18 lawmakers who had supported the decision to go against naming a PSH member to the top post of Congress.

Castro also called for members of her party from around the country to converge in the capital for a vigil through early today in what she called an act to “repudiate the attempted kidnapping of the legislative power.”

Under Honduran law, lawmakers need a majority plus one to appoint the head of the chamber, or have the power to reform or repeal laws. Castro’s party and its allies won 60 of the 128 seats in Congress.

Castro promised the PSH leadership of Congress after its candidate, Salvador Nasralla, stepped down from the race and pledged to support Castro, the wife of former Honduran president Manuel Zelaya, who was ousted in a coup in 2009.

Nasralla described Friday’s action as “another coup like in 2009” against Hondurans who voted for Castro with the expectation that PSH would lead Congress.

Going against the deal might affect Castro’s ability to prevail in Congress, analysts said.

“Undoubtedly, although the dissident deputies say they support her campaign promises, they weaken their ability to fulfill those that have to go through Congress,” said Eugenio Sosa, a professor at National Autonomous University.