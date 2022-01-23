US, Russia vow to work to ease tensions

UKRAINE CONFLICT: US state secretary Blinken did not rule out that the presidents of both countries would hold talks, while separate naval exercises are to go ahead

AFP, GENEVA, Switzerland





Washington’s and Moscow’s top diplomats on Friday agreed to keep working to ease tensions over Ukraine, with the US promising a written response to Russian security requirements next week and not ruling out a presidential meeting.

As fears grew that Russia could invade its pro-Western neighbor, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken renewed warnings of severe Western reprisals as he met with Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov in Geneva, Switzerland.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Lavrov had warned Blinken of “the most serious consequences” if Washington ignored Moscow’s security demands.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov before a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland, on Friday. Photo: AP

Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border. Moscow denies that it plans to invade, but demands security guarantees, including a permanent ban on the country joining NATO.

Blinken told reporters that no major breakthroughs had been expected, but he believed the two sides were “now on a clear path” to understanding each other’s concerns and positions.

Speaking separately, Lavrov told reporters that “Blinken agreed that we need to have a reasonable dialogue, and I hope emotions will decrease.”

He added that another meeting could be held between the two, but that it was “premature” to start talking about another summit between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met in Geneva in June last year.

Blinken did not rule out fresh talks between the leaders, after Biden twice warned Putin by telephone of consequences for any Ukraine invasion.

Biden on Wednesday bluntly assessed that Putin is likely to “move in” on Ukraine and warned of a “disaster for Russia” if he did.

The US has announced large-scale NATO naval exercises in the Mediterranean beginning on Monday, with the participation of the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman.

US officials have said that the maneuvers had nothing to do with Ukraine, but the announcement of the drills came a day after Russia announced its own all-out naval exercises, with more than 140 warships and about 10,000 soldiers taking part in this month and next month in maneuvers that would take place in the Atlantic, Arctic and Pacific oceans, including the Mediterranean Sea.

In Kiev, Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that he welcomed that diplomacy “remains active.”

He added that he and Blinken had discussed further strengthening Ukraine’s defenses.

Washington on Saturday announced the first shipment of assistance to Ukraine to “bolster its defenses in the face of growing Russian aggression.”

“The shipment includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal aid, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine,” the US embassy in Kiev wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Russia reiterated demands for the “withdrawal of foreign forces, hardware and arms” from countries that were not NATO members before 1997 — singling out Bulgaria and Romania, former members of the Soviet Union’s Warsaw Pact, which joined NATO in 2004.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs quickly hit back, calling the demand “unacceptable.”

The Biden administration has said that it is willing to speak to Moscow about its security concerns.

One proposal by Washington is to revive restrictions on missiles in Europe that had been set by the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, a Cold War-era accord trashed by the administration of former US president Donald Trump.