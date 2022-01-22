GERMANY
Report implicates ex-pope
Former pope Benedict XVI knowingly failed to take action to stop four priests accused of child sex abuse in the 1980s, an independent report showed on Thursday. The report by law firm Westpfahl Spilker Wastl (WSW) was commissioned by the archdiocese of Munich and Freising to examine how abuse cases were dealt with between 1945 and 2019. Benedict — whose civilian name is Josef Ratzinger — was the archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982. In one case highlighted in the report, a priest was reassigned to pastoral duties in Munich after he had been accused of abusing an 11-year-old boy. A separate investigation had revealed that he had continued to reoffend for many years. A spokesman for the former pope said Benedict expressed “shock and shame at the abuse of minors committed by clerics,” but has yet to closely examine the report.
HONG KONG
Agency warns pet lovers
The government yesterday warned animal lovers not to obstruct its ongoing cull of small animals, a policy triggered when hamsters in a pet shop tested positive for COVID-19. The discovery of infected hamsters in the Little Boss pet store led to about 2,000 pet shop mammals — also including rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs — being culled, with owners urged to surrender pets purchased after Dec. 22 last year. Animal lovers outside the government-run hamster collection facility had tried to dissuade owners from giving up their pets — drawing condemnation from the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department.
UNITED STATES
Flight returns over masking
An American Airlines jetliner headed from Miami to London turned around in mid-flight on Thursday “due to a disruptive customer refusing to comply with the federal mask requirement,” the airline said. Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 carrying 129 passengers and a crew of 14 landed back in Miami. Police escorted the passenger off the plane without incident, a police official told CNN. American Airlines said the passenger would be banned from future flights.
UNITED KINGDOM
Meat Loaf dies aged 74
Meat Loaf, the singer best known for the album Bat Out of Hell, has died at the age of 74, his official Facebook account said yesterday. “Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side. Daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours,” it said. His career spanned six decades that saw him sell more than 100 million albums worldwide and star in more than 65 movies, including Fight Club. Bat Out of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.
PAPUA NEW GUINEA
Death penalty abolished
The Pacific country has repealed the death penalty 30 years after reintroducing it, with Prime Minister James Marape saying it was “not an effective deterrent to serious crime.” Offenses such as treason, piracy, murder and aggravated rape would now be punishable by life imprisonment. The country’s last execution took place in 1954, before the death penalty was abolished in 1970. It was reintroduced in 1991, although there have been no executions since. Despite 40 prisoners on death row, the country lacked the “necessary administrative mechanisms and infrastructure” to carry out the penalty in a humane way, Minister of Justice Bryan Kramer said.
