PHILIPPINES

Candidate touts conscriptions

Vice presidential candidate Sara Duterte said she would push mandatory military service if elected, signaling that she would continue advocating a policy that her father, President Rodrigo Duterte, had struggled to implement. Sara Duterte, an Army reservist, said she is planning to use the vice president’s office to urge Congress to pass a military conscription law, similar to policies in South Korea. The service should include disaster-preparedness training, she said, drawing ire on social media. “Public service, disaster preparedness, social welfare — none of these need military service. They need the exact opposite: demilitarization,” former legislator Walden Bello, who is also running for vice president, wrote on Twitter. Other users speculated whether she had been watching wildly popular South Korean dramas featuring young protagonists enlisting with the military.

NEW ZEALAND

Omicron ‘inevitable’: Ardern

The country is among the few remaining states to have avoided an outbreak of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, but Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern yesterday said that an outbreak was inevitable and the nation would tighten restrictions as soon as one was detected. However, she also said that the country would not impose the lockdowns that it has used previously. “This stage of the pandemic is different to what we have dealt with before. Omicron is more transmissible. That is going to make it harder to keep it out, but it will also make it more challenging to control once it arrives. But just like before, when COVID changes, we change,” Ardern said. Within 24 to 48 hours of Omicron being detected, the nation would move into its “red” setting, allowing businesses to remain open, but requiring students to wear masks in schools, she added.

UNITED STATES

Warmbiers awarded sum

The parents of Otto Warmbier, a student who died after being detained by North Korea and released by the country in a coma in 2017, should receive US$240,300 seized from a North Korean bank account, a federal judge ruled last week. The amount would be a partial payment toward the more than US$501 million that Fred and Cindy Warmbier of Wyoming, Ohio, were awarded in 2018 by a federal judge in Washington. The couple have claimed their college student son was tortured by North Korea after being convicted in 2016 of trying to steal a propaganda poster and imprisoned for months. The partial payment was ordered by a federal judge in New York, who has directed the state comptroller to give the Warmbiers the money that was seized from North Korea on the grounds it could be used for terrorism, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported on Wednesday.

UNITED STATES

Sexist judge off bench

An Illinois judge who made sexist comments about an attorney during a conversation in his courtroom that he did not realize was being livestreamed on YouTube has been removed from the bench, officials said on Wednesday. In an order released to the media, Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans said that Judge William Raines is “hereby reassigned to restricted duties or duties other than judicial duties” and must “receive sensitivity training and gender bias counseling designed to address and remedy the alleged conduct.” He made the disparaging comments about attorney Jennifer Bonjean on Tuesday last week to two assistant state’s attorneys and an assistant public defender, just after Bonjean had left the courtroom. “Can you imagine waking up next to her every day? Oh, my god,” Raines said, according to a transcript of the exchange.

UNITED STATES

Suspected Moise killer held

Authorities on Wednesday said that a businessman accused in the July 7 killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moise was extradited to face criminal charges in Miami after he was detained in the Dominican Republic. “We can confirm Rodolphe Jaar is in US custody in the Southern District of Florida,” Department of Justice spokeswoman Nicole Navas said in a statement. “He will be presented with criminal charges tomorrow at his initial appearance” at the federal court, she added. Jaar, who was convicted of drug trafficking a decade ago and once served as an informant for the government, was extradited from the Dominican Republic, where he was detained earlier this month.

UNITED STATES

Drone strike declassified

The Pentagon has declassified and publicly released video footage of a drone strike in Kabul that killed 10 civilians in the final hours of a chaotic withdrawal that ended the country’s 20-year war in Afghanistan. The New York Times obtained the footage through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the military’s Central Command, which then posted the imagery on its Web site. It marks the first public release of video footage of the Aug. 29 strike, which the Pentagon initially defended, but later called “a tragic mistake.” The videos include about 25 minutes of footage from what the Times reported were two MQ-9 Reaper drones, showing the scene of the strike before, during and after a missile struck a civilian vehicle in a courtyard on a residential street. Indistinct images show people moving in and near the attack zone.