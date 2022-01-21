About 1,200 police officers were deployed to Rio de Janeiro’s working-class Jacarezinho neighborhood early on Wednesday, marking the start of a state effort seeking to “reclaim territory,” authorities said.
It remains unclear how the program is to differ from a prior initiative along similar lines.
The operation, which began at dawn, is part of an effort to increase police presence and improve services in at least two favelas, Jacarezinho and Muzema, Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro said.
More details are to be released tomorrow, Castro wrote on social media.
“We have started a great process of transformation for the communities in the state of Rio [de Janeiro]. We spent months developing a program that changes the lives of the population, bringing dignity and opportunity,” Castro said.
“The operations today are just the start of that change that goes well beyond security,” he added.
In videos posted on Twitter by Rio de Janeiro police, officers with rifles at the ready could be seen cautiously entering the streets of the vast favela, where the city’s deadliest raid took place in May last year, killing 28 people and injuring several others.
By Wednesday afternoon, dozens of individuals had been arrested, police said, but there were no reports of violent confrontations.
Violence in Rio de Janeiro’s metropolitan region has gone down. Official data shows that homicides between January and November last year were nearly 8 percent lower than during the same period in 2020, with nearly 2,000 deaths.
However, Rio de Janeiro’s police have historically resorted to storming favelas and engaging in shoot-outs as a means of disrupting criminal organizations.
For years, officers have faced repeated accusations of summarily executing suspects. Some residents of Jacarezinho alleged that executions took place during the raid in May last year.
“There was no planning,” said Daniel Cerqueira, a security analyst at the Brazilian Forum for Public Security, referring to a police campaign in 2008. “Each community has its peculiarities. To find the right remedy and dosage for each one of them, you have to have a picture of the social and criminal reality of that place, and then start planning.”
Antonio Carlos Ferreira Gabriel, who twice led the residents’ association in Jacarezinho, shared his misgivings about fresh promises to not just intensify policing, but also improve public services.
“For god’s sake, we don’t want 1,200 police officers like we’re seeing today,” he said. “We want 1,200 social, cultural, sports, health and economic projects. That’s what we need.”
