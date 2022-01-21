Legislation on voting rights collapsed when two US senators refused to join their own party in changing the rules of the US Senate to overcome a filibuster after a raw, emotional debate.
The outcome on Wednesday night was a stinging defeat for US President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, coming at the tumultuous close to his first year in office.
Despite a day of piercing debate and speeches that often carried echoes of an earlier era when the Senate filibuster was deployed by opponents of civil rights legislation, Democrats could not persuade US senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, holdouts on changing the Senate procedures on this one bill, to allow a simple majority to advance it.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I am profoundly disappointed,” Biden said in a statement after the vote.
However, the president said that he is “not deterred,” and vowed to “explore every measure and use every tool at our disposal to stand up for democracy.”
US Vice President Kamala Harris briefly presided over the Senate, able to break a tie in the 50-50 chamber if needed, but she left before the final vote. The rules change was rejected 52-48, with Manchin and Sinema joining the US Republicans in opposition.
The nighttime voting brought an end, for now, to legislation that has been a top Democratic priority since the party took control of the US Congress and the White House.
“This is a moral moment,” US Senator Raphael Warnock said.
The Democrats’ bill, titled “Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act,” would make election day a national holiday, ensure access to early voting and mail-in ballots, and enable the US Department of Justice to intervene in states with a history of voter interference, among other changes. It has passed the US House of Representatives.
Manchin and Sinema have said that they support the legislation, but Democrats fell far short of the 60 votes needed to push the bill over the Republican filibuster.
It failed to advance 51-49 on a largely party-line vote. US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer cast a procedural vote against it so that the bill could be considered later.
Next, Schumer put forward a rules change for a “talking filibuster” on this one bill. It would require senators to stand at their desks and exhaust the debate before holding a simple majority vote, rather than the current practice that simply allows senators to privately signal their objections.
However, that, too, failed because Manchin and Sinema were unwilling to change the Senate rules in a party-line vote by Democrats alone.
Emotions were on display during the floor debate.
When US Senator Dick Durbin asked US Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell whether he would pause for a question, McConnell left the chamber, refusing to respond.
Durbin said he would have asked McConnell: “Does he really believe that there’s no evidence of voter suppression?”
McConnell warned the senators against changing the rules.
McConnell derided the “fake hysteria” from Democrats over the states’ new voting laws and called the pending bill a federal takeover of election systems.
He admonished Democrats in a fiery speech, and said that doing away with filibuster rules would “break the Senate.”
Schumer said that the fight is not over, ridiculing Republican claims that the new election laws in the states would not end up hurting voter access and turnout.
Democrats decided to press ahead, despite the potential for a high-stakes defeat as Biden is marking his first year in office with his priorities stalling out in the face of solid Republican opposition and the Democrats’ inability to unite around their own goals.
The Democrats wanted to force senators on the record — even their own party’s holdouts — to show voters where they stand.
