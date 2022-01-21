COVID-19: Natural immunity stronger in US Delta wave: study

AFP, WASHINGTON





During the US’ last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, people who were unvaccinated, but survived COVID-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said on Wednesday.

The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, the authors said that people should not depend on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks of hospitalization, long-term effects and death to unvaccinated persons not previously infected, compared with vaccinated people.

A nurse administers a pediatric dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a girl at a vaccination clinic at Los Angeles Mission College in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

By Nov. 30 last year, about 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from COVID-19, the two US states on which the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based.

“Viruses are constantly changing, including the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said in a statement.

“The level of protection offered by vaccination and surviving a previous infection changed during the study period. Vaccination remains the safest strategy for protecting against COVID-19,” it added.

The analysis was carried out before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, for which vaccine and infection-derived immunity appear diminished, and before boosters were widely available.

The paper used case data from 1.1 million people who tested positive in New York and California from May 30 to Nov. 30 last year, and used that to model inferences about the wider population.

Prior to the Delta variant becoming dominant, vaccination conferred greater immunity than infection, but the relationship shifted when the variant became predominant in late June and July.

By the week of Oct. 3, vaccinated people who did not have prior COVID-19 were three to four times — in California and New York respectively — more likely to be infected than unvaccinated people with prior COVID-19.

In the weeks of Oct. 13 to Nov. 14, vaccinated people who did not have prior COVID-19 in California were about three times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people with prior COVID-19.

Protection was highest among those who had vaccination and prior COVID-19.

However, the study could be affected by an effect known as “selection bias,” as it excluded people who died, who were overwhelmingly unvaccinated.

Other studies, including a notable paper from Israel in August last year, have found that natural immunity was more potent than vaccines during the Delta surge, but the CDC had previously taken the opposite position, based on pre-Delta data.

“Further studies are needed to establish duration of protection from previous infection by variant type, severity and symptomatology, including for the Omicron variant,” the paper said.