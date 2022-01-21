During the US’ last surge of the coronavirus driven by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, people who were unvaccinated, but survived COVID-19 were better protected than those who were vaccinated and not previously infected, a new study said on Wednesday.
The finding is the latest to weigh in on a debate on the relative strengths of natural versus vaccine-acquired immunity against SARS-CoV-2, but comes this time with the imprimatur of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
However, the authors said that people should not depend on infection as a strategy, given the higher risks of hospitalization, long-term effects and death to unvaccinated persons not previously infected, compared with vaccinated people.
Photo: AFP
By Nov. 30 last year, about 131,000 residents of California and New York had died from COVID-19, the two US states on which the paper, which used statistical modeling, was based.
“Viruses are constantly changing, including the virus that causes COVID-19,” the CDC said in a statement.
“The level of protection offered by vaccination and surviving a previous infection changed during the study period. Vaccination remains the safest strategy for protecting against COVID-19,” it added.
The analysis was carried out before the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, for which vaccine and infection-derived immunity appear diminished, and before boosters were widely available.
The paper used case data from 1.1 million people who tested positive in New York and California from May 30 to Nov. 30 last year, and used that to model inferences about the wider population.
Prior to the Delta variant becoming dominant, vaccination conferred greater immunity than infection, but the relationship shifted when the variant became predominant in late June and July.
By the week of Oct. 3, vaccinated people who did not have prior COVID-19 were three to four times — in California and New York respectively — more likely to be infected than unvaccinated people with prior COVID-19.
In the weeks of Oct. 13 to Nov. 14, vaccinated people who did not have prior COVID-19 in California were about three times more likely to be hospitalized than unvaccinated people with prior COVID-19.
Protection was highest among those who had vaccination and prior COVID-19.
However, the study could be affected by an effect known as “selection bias,” as it excluded people who died, who were overwhelmingly unvaccinated.
Other studies, including a notable paper from Israel in August last year, have found that natural immunity was more potent than vaccines during the Delta surge, but the CDC had previously taken the opposite position, based on pre-Delta data.
“Further studies are needed to establish duration of protection from previous infection by variant type, severity and symptomatology, including for the Omicron variant,” the paper said.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Indian Ocean about 88km southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten Province. Its hypocenter was at a depth of 37km, it said. Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Director Dwikorita Karnawati said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks. High-rises in Jakarta swayed for