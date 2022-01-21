US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized, but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has “outperformed” expectations in dealing with it.
Facing sagging poll numbers and a stalled legislative agenda, Biden on Wednesday said that he would likely have to pare back his Build Back Better recovery package and instead settle for “big chunks” of his signature economic plan.
Biden promised to further attack inflation and the pandemic, and blamed US Republicans for uniting in opposition to his proposals rather than offering ideas of their own.
Photo: Bloomberg
This is a perilous time for Biden: The US is gripped by a disruptive new surge of virus cases, and inflation is at a level not seen in a generation. US Democrats are bracing for a potential rout in midterm elections if he cannot turn things around.
Biden said that voters would come to embrace a more positive view of his tenure — and of his beleaguered party — in time.
His appeal to voters for patience came with a pledge to spend more time outside Washington to make the case to them directly.
Biden held forth for 1 hour, 50 minutes in the East Room of the White House, appearing to relish the opportunity to parry questions from two dozen journalists with doses of wit and a few flashes of anger. At several points, he looked at his watch, smiled and kept calling on reporters.
He fielded questions about Russia, inflation, nuclear talks with Iran, voting rights, political division, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ place on the 2024 ticket, trade with China and the competency of government. Those questions showed the multitude of challenges confronting the president, each of them as much a risk as an opportunity to prove himself.
The president began by reeling off early progress in fighting the virus and showcasing the quick passage of an ambitious bipartisan infrastructure deal.
His economic, voting rights, police reform and immigration agenda have been thwarted in the US Senate, while inflation has emerged as an economic threat to the nation and a political risk for him.
Despite his faltering approval numbers, Biden said he has “probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen” in a country still coping with the coronavirus.
“After almost two years of physical, emotional and psychological impact of this pandemic, for many of us, it’s been too much to bear,” Biden said.
“Some people may call what’s happening now ‘the new normal,’” he said. “I call it a job not yet finished. It will get better.”
Despite it all, Biden said that he is convinced the country is still with him — even if they do not tell that to pollsters.
“I don’t believe the polls,” Biden added.
