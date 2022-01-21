Hong Kong is suspending face-to-face teaching in high schools starting on Monday until after the Lunar New Year because of a rising number of COVID-19 infections in several schools in the territory, authorities said.
The government halted classes in elementary schools and kindergartens earlier this month, and imposed curbs, such as a ban on restaurant dining after 6pm, and the closure of gyms, cinemas, beauty salons and other such services.
Schools are to remain shut until Feb. 7, the government said yesterday. While high-school students preparing for exams might have some face-to-face classes, all other levels must cancel or postpone exams and activities.
“The epidemic situation has become more severe in recent days,” the Hong Kong Education Bureau said in a statement. “There have been many confirmed cases of unknown origin.”
Hong Kong has followed mainland China’s zero-tolerance measures for local COVID-19 cases, despite its increasingly disruptive effects at a time when the rest of the world is shifting toward living with the virus.
This month there have been dozens of cases of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 within the community.
Health authorities said there had also been transmissions of the Delta variant, not seen for many months. Officials have pointed to growing clusters, including one from a pet store, as presenting a high risk.
Until the end of last month, Hong Kong had no local transmissions for more than three months.
In a push to boost Hong Kong’s vaccination rate of about 70 percent, the government has said children aged five to 11 can get vaccines from China’s Sinovac starting from today.
Thousands of people volunteered this week to adopt unwanted hamsters after a mass cull ordered over fears of COVID-19.
