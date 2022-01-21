Beijing migrant worker’s search for son sparks outrage

‘HARDEST WORKING PERSON’: The hospitalization of a transient laborer searching for his missing son has highlighed the lack of ‘common prosperity’ among Chinese

Reuters, BEIJING





The story of a migrant worker in Beijing who caught COVID-19 while searching for his missing son provoked shock and sympathy on social media yesterday, drawing attention to the hardships faced by the floating population in China’s cities.

City officials on Wednesday said that an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 had been detected in a 44-year-old man they identified by the surname Yue (岳) in the affluent Chaoyang District. His frequent and wide-ranging movements around the city at odd hours were widely discussed online.

Social media users declared Yue the “hardest-working person among the floating population” — a hashtag that amassed over 60 million views on the Sina Weibo social media site, drawing attention to the deep inequality in China that last year led Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to call for achieving “common prosperity.”

A migrant worker rides a tricycle transporting recyclable paperboards in Beijing yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

In interviews with local media, the former fisherman from central China’s Henan Province said that he had arrived in Beijing last year, knowing his son, 21-year-old Yue Yuetong (岳躍仝), had worked as a cook in the capital.

He took odd jobs, from garbage collection to moving construction materials, and is the main breadwinner for a six-person household, including his paralyzed father.

Yue, who is being treated in a Beijing hospital, told China News Weekly that since his son’s disappearance in August 2020, he had worked in several provinces searching for him. In Beijing, Yue earns around 200 to 300 yuan (US$31.52 to US$47.28) per shift, and sleeps four to five hours per day.

“I don’t think I’m pitiful, I just want to do my work well, not steal or rob — rely on my own strength, my own two hands, make some money and find my son,” he told the state-run magazine.

Yue’s son, who turns 21 this year and is among China’s roughly 285 million migrant workers who move to cities seeking work and a better life, was last seen in a bus station in Rongcheng, Shandong Province, according to an interview Yue gave to the state-run Beijing News that was later deleted from its Web site.

A police station in Rongcheng told local media that it was investigating.

Reuters was unable to reach Yue, whose story emerged as Beijing is on high alert for the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupt travel plans ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when workers, including migrants, typically return home for family reunions.

Some social media users drew attention to the disparity between Yue’s movements and another recent COVID-19 case in Beijing who went to a ski resort and a jewelry store before testing positive for the virus.

“I don’t know whether ‘common prosperity’ is empty words, but it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure every worker can live respectably,” said another Sina Weibo user who goes by the name firetrap-virtuallife.