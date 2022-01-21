The story of a migrant worker in Beijing who caught COVID-19 while searching for his missing son provoked shock and sympathy on social media yesterday, drawing attention to the hardships faced by the floating population in China’s cities.
City officials on Wednesday said that an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 had been detected in a 44-year-old man they identified by the surname Yue (岳) in the affluent Chaoyang District. His frequent and wide-ranging movements around the city at odd hours were widely discussed online.
Social media users declared Yue the “hardest-working person among the floating population” — a hashtag that amassed over 60 million views on the Sina Weibo social media site, drawing attention to the deep inequality in China that last year led Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to call for achieving “common prosperity.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
In interviews with local media, the former fisherman from central China’s Henan Province said that he had arrived in Beijing last year, knowing his son, 21-year-old Yue Yuetong (岳躍仝), had worked as a cook in the capital.
He took odd jobs, from garbage collection to moving construction materials, and is the main breadwinner for a six-person household, including his paralyzed father.
Yue, who is being treated in a Beijing hospital, told China News Weekly that since his son’s disappearance in August 2020, he had worked in several provinces searching for him. In Beijing, Yue earns around 200 to 300 yuan (US$31.52 to US$47.28) per shift, and sleeps four to five hours per day.
“I don’t think I’m pitiful, I just want to do my work well, not steal or rob — rely on my own strength, my own two hands, make some money and find my son,” he told the state-run magazine.
Yue’s son, who turns 21 this year and is among China’s roughly 285 million migrant workers who move to cities seeking work and a better life, was last seen in a bus station in Rongcheng, Shandong Province, according to an interview Yue gave to the state-run Beijing News that was later deleted from its Web site.
A police station in Rongcheng told local media that it was investigating.
Reuters was unable to reach Yue, whose story emerged as Beijing is on high alert for the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, and as COVID-19 outbreaks once again disrupt travel plans ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when workers, including migrants, typically return home for family reunions.
Some social media users drew attention to the disparity between Yue’s movements and another recent COVID-19 case in Beijing who went to a ski resort and a jewelry store before testing positive for the virus.
“I don’t know whether ‘common prosperity’ is empty words, but it’s the government’s responsibility to ensure every worker can live respectably,” said another Sina Weibo user who goes by the name firetrap-virtuallife.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found
A powerful earthquake shook parts of Indonesia’s main island of Java on Friday, damaging buildings and houses and sending people into the streets, but no casualties were reported. Officials said there was no danger of a tsunami. The US Geological Survey said the epicenter of the magnitude 6.6 earthquake was in the Indian Ocean about 88km southwest of Labuan, a coastal town in Banten Province. Its hypocenter was at a depth of 37km, it said. Indonesian Agency for Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Director Dwikorita Karnawati said there was no danger of a tsunami, but warned of possible aftershocks. High-rises in Jakarta swayed for