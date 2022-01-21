Tongan swept away by tsunami swims between islands for more than 24 hours

The Guardian





The story of a Tongan man washed away by a tsunami who swam and drifted between islands for more than 24 hours has become one of the first to emerge from the island nation, five days after the disaster cut off communications between it and the rest of the world.

Lisala Folau, a retired disabled carpenter, yesterday told Tongan radio station Broadcom FM that he swam and floated from his island of Atata via two other uninhabited islands to eventually reach the main island of Tongatapu, a total distance of about 13km.

A transcript of his interview was translated and shared by Broadcom senior editor George Lavaka on Facebook.

Tongan Minister of Foreign Affairs Fekitamoeloa ‘Utoikamanu, right, and Australian High Commissioner to Tonga Rachael Moore watch the arrival of an Australian military plane carrying emergency supplies at Fua’amotu International Airport near Nuku’alofa yesterday. Photo: AP

Folau said he had been painting his home on Saturday when he was alerted about the tsunami.

“My elder brother and a nephew came to my assistance,” he said. “This time the wave has gone through our lounge, we moved to another part of the house when a bigger wave, this wave I would estimate was about no less than six meters, [arrived].”

“Bear in mind that I am disabled. I can’t walk properly, and when I can, I believe a baby can walk faster than I,” he said. “We hid to the eastern side of the house, the waves were coming from the west so we escaped that wave.”

Together with his nephew and niece, he climbed a tree, while his brother ran to seek help, and when there was a lull in the waves, they climbed down, but just then a larger wave hit, he said.

“When the wave break on land just below us, my niece, Elisiva, and I had nothing to hold onto, and we were swept out to sea. This was 7pm,” Folau said.

“We floated at sea, just calling out to each other. It was dark and we could not see each other. Very soon I could not her my niece calling anymore, but I could hear my son calling,” he said.

Folau said that in that moment, he decided not to answer his son, for fear that he would risk his life to save him.

“The truth is no son can abandon his father. But for me, as a father, I kept my silence for if I answered him he would jump in and try to rescue me,” he said. “But I understand the tough situation, and I thought if the worst comes and it is only me.”

Folau said he figured that if he clung to a tree trunk, his family would at least be able to find his body if he died.

“I floated and was grounded to the east of the island of Toketoke,” he added.

Folau said that at one point on Sunday morning he saw a police patrol boat heading to Atata island.

“I grabbed a rag and waved, but the boat did not see me. It then was returning to Tonga, and I waved again, but perhaps they did not see me,” he said.

He then tried to get to the island of Polo’a, setting off at about 10am and landing at about 6pm, he said.

“I called and yelled for help, but there was no one there,” he said. “My mind was now on my niece, that we were washed away together and now I have survived.”

Folau said he then focused on his next move.

“I was now strong-minded that I could make it to Sopu,” he said, referring to a site at the western edge of the capital, Nuku’alofa, on the main island of Tongatapu.

“I was thinking about my sister at Hofoa, who is suffering with diabetes, and my youngest daughter, [who] has heart problems. All this was racing through my mind,” he said

At about 9pm, he staggered toward a house in Sopu, eventually arriving at the end of a tar sealed public road, where he was picked up by a passing vehicle and taken to the driver’s home, Folau said.

The Guardian has not been able to establish what happened to Folau’s son and the niece he was with in Atata.

However only three people have been confirmed to have died following the tsunami, none from Atata.