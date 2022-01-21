Kim signals new nuclear weapons tests

‘ESCALATE TO DE-ESCALATE’: The North Korean leader might ratchet up tensions amid a potentially dire food, economic and health situation inside the country, an expert said

Bloomberg





North Korean leader Kim Jong-un indicated that he might end a four-year freeze on major weapons tests, threatening to ratchet up tensions with the US and force the country’s nuclear program back onto the agenda of US President Joe Biden.

Kim on Wednesday ordered Workers’ Party leaders to “promptly examine the issue of restarting all temporarily suspended activities,” state media said, apparently referring to a moratorium he started ahead of unprecedented talks with former US president Donald Trump.

North Korea must reconsider its “trust building measures” and begin “immediately bolstering more powerful physical means, which can efficiently control the hostile moves of the US,” Kim told the party meeting, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, front center, visits the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun in Pyongyang on Jan. 1. Photo: EPA-EFE

While North Korea has fired off sporadic volleys of short-range rockets for more than two years, Kim has not launched an intercontinental ballistic missile since November 2017 or tested a nuclear bomb since September of that year.

The absence of tests that directly threaten the US has made it easier for Biden to avoid another confrontation with Kim, such as when Trump threatened to unleash “fire and fury” against the regime.

The meeting in Pyongyang represents the clearest sign yet that Kim is moving to end his self-imposed isolation after rejecting overtures from the US and South Korea, and closing his border with China to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Forcing a crisis with Washington might be the 38-year-old leader’s best chance to break a diplomatic stalemate that has kept crippling sanctions in place and left the economy smaller than when he took power a decade ago.

North Korea in January conducted the most ballistic missiles tests in a month since 2019, while promising a “stronger and certain reaction” to a fresh round of US sanctions against people accused of securing materials for the regime’s weapons program.

In the past week, North Korea resumed rail-borne trade with mayor trade partner China in another sign that it needs outside help.

Kim could use a national holiday on Feb. 16 marking what would have been the 80th birthday of his late father and predecessor, Kim Jong-il, to show off his newest weaponry.

Satellite imagery of Pyongyang shows signs of preparations for a military parade, the Dong-a Ilbo newspaper reported.

“One of things we don’t know is just how dire the food, economic and health situation is inside the country right now,” said Scott Harold, a senior political scientist with Rand Corp who specializes in North Asia security policies. “If what’s behind the reality is that they are really, really suffering, that Kim fears he’s losing control and the only way out is an ‘escalate to de-escalate’ scenario. You can imagine that something that looks to the outside like a risky scenario could be something that might appeal to the young leader.”

The US has sought UN Security Council action over North Korea’s missile tests, which contravene the body’s resolutions.

On Wednesday, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman condemned the tests and, during a call with South Korean Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Choi Jong-kun, expressed support for a return to talks.

The tensions ensure North Korea would be high on the agenda during South Korea’s presidential election planned for March 9.

“Especially the present US administration persists in maneuvers to deprive the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] of its right to self-defense,” KCNA reported, citing the meeting led by Kim Jong-un. “We should make more thorough preparation for a long-term confrontation with the US imperialists.”

Ankit Panda, a senior fellow in the nuclear policy program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said that Kim Jong-un was likely using the latest US sanctions as an excuse to resume testing of new and yet unproven weapons.

Those include what is believed to be the world’s largest road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile, which North Korea paraded through Pyongyang in October 2020.

“Kim’s giving himself some flexibility, but is laying the groundwork for a resumption of long-range missile testing,” Panda said. “They were bound to get back to testing longer-range missiles at some point.”