German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called for a “paradigm shift” in the way the world approaches climate policy, saying that his country would leverage its presidency of the G7 this year to push for standards to fight global warming.
Climate discussions have been a key theme this week at a World Economic Forum meeting, which is being held online after COVID-19 concerns delayed its annual gathering in Davos, Switzerland.
In an address, Scholz focused on ambitions by Germany and the wider EU to fight climate change.
Photo: Reuters
“Europe has decided to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050; Germany wants to reach that goal in 2045, already a monumental task, but a task that we can and will master,” he said.
Scholz said that Germany would use its G7 presidency to “turn that group into the nucleus of an international climate club.”
“What we want to achieve is a paradigm shift in international climate policy,” he said. “We will no longer wait for the slowest and least ambitious, instead, we will lead by example, and we will turn climate action from a cost factor into competitive advantage by agreeing on joint minimum standards.”
The “climate club,” which he first announced months ago when he was finance minister, would be open to all countries, Scholz said.
Several groups of countries have similar goals, including the High Ambition Coalition that aims to achieve the strictest target in the Paris climate accord — limiting global warming to 1.5°C by the end of the century compared with pre-industrial times.
The targets Scholz suggested for the climate club — the 1.5°C cap and climate neutrality by 2050 — are already part of or implied by the Paris accord.
More significantly, Scholz said that the club could seek to achieve those goals “by pricing carbon and preventing carbon leakage.”
Those proposals are designed to prevent companies from shifting carbon-heavy industries to countries with less stringent emissions rules and putting nations like Germany at a competitive disadvantage.
While the idea has strong support within the EU, getting the US and major developing countries such as China and India on board might be trickier.
