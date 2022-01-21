Palestine says Biden moving too slow

‘REGURGITATED ACCUSATIONS’: Israel’s envoy accused Palestine’s Riad Malki of ignoring ‘terror attacks’ against Israel in the past month, including using grenades

AP, UNITED NATIONS





Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs Riad Malki yesterday said that US President Joe Biden is moving too slowly to reverse “unlawful and ill-advised” policies against Palestine, and not using Washington’s relationship with Israel to press it to abandon “its rejection of a two-state solution and peace negotiations.”

Malki told the UN Security Council there were hopes that the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration and former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government “would be enough to pave the way for renewed momentum for peace.”

However, while the Biden administration reversed several Trump policies, he said it has been slow to act, especially on the US’ commitment to reopen its consulate in east Jerusalem, which would restore Washington’s main diplomatic mission for Palestinians in the city.

After Biden took office a year ago, the Palestinians thought that the US “could try to move the Israeli position toward us, but we have seen that the Israeli position has been able to move the American position a little bit towards them — and this is really what troubles us very much,” Malki told reporters later.

The US “has yet to ensure the current Israeli government renounces its colonial policies and abandons its rejection of the two-state solution and peace negotiations,” Malki said. “This is an unacceptable stance that should neither be tolerated nor excused and must be reversed.”

Biden won initial, but cautious plaudits from Middle East analysts when he rejected the Trump administration’s policies and tentatively embraced the Palestinians by restoring aid and diplomatic contacts.

Yet the Biden administration has also retained key elements of Trump’s policies, including several that broke with longstanding US positions on Jerusalem and the legitimacy of Israeli settlements that the Palestinians and the UN say are illegal.

Malki said he had “a very open, frank discussion” on Wednesday with US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, including on US-Palestinian relations, the peace process, Palestinian expectations from the US and “what they are trying to do in the near future in order to see things moving forward in the right direction.”

The Palestinians are engaging with the US administration about possible ways to eliminate restrictions imposed by the US Congress on reopening the Palestinian mission in Washington, he said.

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland told the council that six Palestinian men were killed by Israeli security forces, another died in unclear circumstances and 249 Palestinians were injured, including 46 children, in the West Bank in the past month.

Fifteen Israelis were injured in attacks by Palestinians, Wennesland said.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan accused Malki of making “regurgitated accusations and baseless claims,” and of ignoring the more than 200 “terror attacks” carried out by Palestinians against Israel in the past month.

These included 143 rock-throwing attacks, Erdan said as he held up a large rock, as well as 20 attacks using grenades and Molotov cocktails.

Malki called on the council to take urgent action to resolve the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict and save the “two state solution,” pointing to Israel’s accelerated settlement construction, demolition of Palestinian homes, confiscation of Palestinian land “and even annexing Palestinian land.”

“Absent this sense of urgency, prepare yourself then to attend the funeral of this solution, with all the consequences of such a death for the lives of millions of people, Palestinians and others,” Malki said.

“The Palestinian people will survive, but the two-state solution may not,” he said. “What happens then? Will you convert to advocates of the one-state solution of freedom and equal rights for all between the river and the sea? These would be the only options available then.”

Malki urged support for an international peace conference and echoed Russia’s call for a ministerial meeting of the Quartet of Middle East mediators — the US, the UN, the EU and Russia — “as soon as possible to mobilize efforts to get out from the current impasse.”

The UN, the EU and Russia have agreed to a ministerial meeting, but “we’re still waiting for the approval of the American side,” he said.

The three other Quartet members should convince the US about the importance of a ministerial meeting to move the Middle East peace process forward, he said.

Thomas-Greenfield made no mention of the meeting with Malki or the Quartet in her briefing to the council, but she reaffirmed the Biden administration’s “strong support for a two-state solution” and said “this year offers an opportunity to recommit to reaching a political solution to the conflict.”

The US envoy, who visited Israel and the West Bank in November last year, reiterated that Israel and the Palestinians “are locked in a spiral of distrust.”

“Israelis don’t believe they have a partner for peace, while Palestinians are trapped in despair born of the complete absence of a political horizon,” she said.

To make progress, both sides must refrain from unilateral steps that increase tensions and undercut efforts toward a two-state solution, she said.