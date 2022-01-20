World News Quick Take

Agencies





AFGHANISTAN

PM calls for recognition

The Taliban’s prime minister yesterday called on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognize its government, which seized power in August last year. “I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country’s massive economic crisis. No country has yet recognized the Taliban government. Nations face the delicate task of channeling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the regime, with many members of what the Taliban call its interim government on an international sanctions list. “We do not want anyone’s help. We don’t want it for the officials,” Akhund said, referring to recognition of the government. “We want it for our public,” he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.

KAZAKHSTAN

Security forces deployed

Security forces yesterday blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Almaty as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a correspondent reported from the scene. The nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. A group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, earlier yesterday said that it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country

ISRAEL

Pfizer CEO wins prize

Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive of global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc, yesterday was awarded the Genesis Prize for his efforts in leading the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US$1 million award is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. The Genesis Prize Foundation said that Bourla had received the largest number of votes in an online campaign.

INDIA

Ship blast kills three

Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion on one of the country’s oldest destroyers at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, authorities said. The blast occurred on Tuesday in an internal compartment on the Soviet-built INS Ranvir, commissioned in 1986, the navy said. “No material damage has been reported... [A] board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause,” the navy said in a statement.

SPAIN

World’s oldest man dies

The world’s oldest man, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, has died at the age of 112 years, 341 days, Guinness World Records said yesterday. He had been declared the oldest living man in the world when he was 112 years, 211 days, the London-based organization said, and had been due to celebrate his 113th birthday next month. Owing to his diminutive stature, the 1.5m Spaniard, who was born in Ponte Castro, Leon, on Feb. 11, 1909, avoided being drafted to fight in the 1936 Spanish Civil War and instead ran a shoe business. He had seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. According to the Guinness Web site, the oldest person ever recorded was France’s Jeanne Louise Calment who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years, 164 days, having been born in February 1875.