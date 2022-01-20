AFGHANISTAN
PM calls for recognition
The Taliban’s prime minister yesterday called on Muslim nations to be the first to officially recognize its government, which seized power in August last year. “I call on Muslim countries to take the lead and recognize us officially. Then I hope we will be able to develop quickly,” Mohammad Hassan Akhund told a conference in Kabul to address the country’s massive economic crisis. No country has yet recognized the Taliban government. Nations face the delicate task of channeling aid to the stricken economy without propping up the regime, with many members of what the Taliban call its interim government on an international sanctions list. “We do not want anyone’s help. We don’t want it for the officials,” Akhund said, referring to recognition of the government. “We want it for our public,” he said, adding that the Taliban had fulfilled all necessary conditions by restoring peace and security.
KAZAKHSTAN
Security forces deployed
Security forces yesterday blocked several downtown streets and cordoned off one of the squares in Almaty as an opposition group planned to stage protests, a correspondent reported from the scene. The nation was shaken this month by the worst bout of violence in its post-Soviet history during which at least 225 people were killed, most of them in Almaty. A group led by Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former Kazakh banker turned government critic in exile, earlier yesterday said that it would hold protests outside local government buildings in major cities throughout the country
ISRAEL
Pfizer CEO wins prize
Albert Bourla, chairman and chief executive of global pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc, yesterday was awarded the Genesis Prize for his efforts in leading the development of a COVID-19 vaccine. The US$1 million award is granted each year to a person for their professional achievements, contributions to humanity and commitment to Jewish values. The Genesis Prize Foundation said that Bourla had received the largest number of votes in an online campaign.
INDIA
Ship blast kills three
Three naval personnel were killed in an explosion on one of the country’s oldest destroyers at a naval dockyard in Mumbai, authorities said. The blast occurred on Tuesday in an internal compartment on the Soviet-built INS Ranvir, commissioned in 1986, the navy said. “No material damage has been reported... [A] board of inquiry has been ordered to investigate into the cause,” the navy said in a statement.
SPAIN
World’s oldest man dies
The world’s oldest man, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, has died at the age of 112 years, 341 days, Guinness World Records said yesterday. He had been declared the oldest living man in the world when he was 112 years, 211 days, the London-based organization said, and had been due to celebrate his 113th birthday next month. Owing to his diminutive stature, the 1.5m Spaniard, who was born in Ponte Castro, Leon, on Feb. 11, 1909, avoided being drafted to fight in the 1936 Spanish Civil War and instead ran a shoe business. He had seven children, 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. According to the Guinness Web site, the oldest person ever recorded was France’s Jeanne Louise Calment who died in 1997 at the age of 122 years, 164 days, having been born in February 1875.
HOUSES FLOODED: The ground shook in Tonga as explosions were heard, followed by gushing water and pelting rocks, sending people running to higher ground A massive volcanic eruption in Tonga that triggered tsunami waves around the Pacific caused “significant damage” to the island nation’s capital and smothered it in dust, but the full extent was not apparent with communications still cut off yesterday. The eruption on Saturday was so powerful that it was recorded around the world, triggering a tsunami that flooded Pacific coastlines from Japan to the US. Tonga’s capital, Nuku’alofa, suffered “significant” damage, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said, adding that there had been no reports of injury or death, but a full assessment was not possible with communication lines down. “The tsunami has
Two years ago, Qi Jiayao visited his mother’s hometown of Shaoxing in eastern China. When he tried to speak to his cousin’s children in the local dialect, Qi was surprised. “None of them was able to,” said the 38-year-old linguist, who teaches Mandarin in Mexico. The decline in local dialects among the younger generation has become more apparent in recent years as Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has sought to bolster a uniform Chinese identity. Mandarin is now spoken by more than 80 percent of China’s population, up from 70 percent a decade ago. Last month, China’s State Council promised to
PORT CONGESTION: Ships heading for Omicron-affected Dalian and Tianjin are being redirected to Shanghai, which does not have the capacity for the sudden cargo influx China has detected the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 in a second major port city, deepening concern that the vastly more infectious variant could spread quickly across the world’s largest trading nation, upending global supply chains. Chinese officials said yesterday that at least one person has Omicron in Dalian, a city of 7 million. A second person also tested positive for the virus, but the variant is unknown. Both are college students who returned home for the Lunar New Year holiday from Tianjin, where at least 137 other cases were traced as of Wednesday. Dalian joins Tianjin as the second crucial port city
DEMOGRAPHIC CRISIS: Beijing is attempting to address its population decline, including considering raising the retirement age and allowing more than two children China’s birthrate has fallen to its lowest level in six decades, barely outnumbering deaths last year despite major government efforts to increase population growth and stave off a demographic crisis. Across China, 10.62 million babies were born last year, a rate of 7.52 per thousand people, the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics said yesterday. In the same period 10.14 million deaths were recorded, a mortality rate of 7.18 per thousand, producing a population growth rate of just 0.34 per 1,000 people. The growth rate is the lowest since 1960, and adds to the findings of May last year’s once-per-decade census, which found